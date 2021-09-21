Business Maverick

Budweiser Brings Environmentally Friendly Beer Cans to Europe

By Bloomberg 21 September 2021
Caption
Bottles of beer move along a conveyor belt at the Anheuser-Busch InBev NV Budweiser bottling facility in St. Louis, Missouri. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, the largest brewer in the world, is bringing its low-carbon beer cans to Europe this year.

The company’s U.K. arm is teaming up with Russian aluminum producer United Co. Rusal International PJSC, which will provide aluminum for five million cans using new metal-making technology that doesn’t emit carbon dioxide. AB InBev started putting beer in similar cans in North America a year ago.

We “want to make it as easy as possible for people to choose environmentally-friendly options in their day-to-day lives,” Mauricio Coindreau, a sustainability director for Budweiser Brewing Group in the U.K.

The move comes as more consumers push companies to get serious about climate change and transform their behavior when it comes to responsible sourcing of raw materials that go into products. CANPACK U.K. will produce the cans using renewable electricity, according to the statement.

Aluminum-can demand has surged since the beginning of the pandemic as consumers stocked up on drinks at home after lockdowns forced restaurants and bars to shutter. The benchmark aluminum price traded in London is up more than 44% this year as reopening economies across the globe boost demand for everything from automobiles to washing machines.

