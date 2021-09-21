Food Justice

Maverick Citizen

Big corporations have ‘hijacked’ UN food summit, say activists

By Zukiswa Pikoli 21 September 2021

The Global People's Summit on Food Systems seeks to emphasise human rights above profit, the planet over corporations, and food sovereignty over monopolies in order to achieve sustainable food systems. (Photo: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images)

Before the UN Food Systems Summit this week, activists are holding a rival event, which they say won’t be captured by big business.

Zukiswa Pikoli

On Tuesday the Global People’s Summit on Food Systems commenced as a counter-event to the upcoming United Nations (UN) Food Systems Summit (UNFSS), which activists said had been “hijacked” by big corporations.

The UNFSS, which will take place in New York during the UN General Assembly on Thursday, brings together governments, civil society groups, food producers and business leaders to discuss strategies for more inclusive and sustainable food systems.

Agnes Kalibata, the UN’s special envoy for the summit, said the event “aims to change the trajectory of global progress, uniting everyone in a shared commitment to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals and the fundamental human rights at their core”.

‘In the face of the UN Food Systems Summit and its corporate agenda, we shall reclaim our voices to demand the radical transformation of #OurFoodSystems,’ say the organisers of the Global People’s Summit on Food Systems. (Photo: iuf.org/Wikipedia)

However, the organisers of the Global People’s Summit on Food Systems, which will run until Thursday, said: “In the face of the UN Food Systems Summit and its corporate agenda, we shall reclaim our voices to demand the radical transformation of #OurFoodSystems – one that puts our fundamental rights above profit, our planet over corporations, and our sovereignty over monopolies. Fight for just, equitable, healthy, and sustainable food systems.” 

The Global People’s Summit is composed of international civil society food and health organisations which represent different stakeholders within global food systems.

Speaking on the necessity of the counter-summit at the opening, Sarojeni Rengam, who is the Pesticide Action Network Asia Pacific executive director said, “We are the resistance.”

Rengam said that the UNFSS had lost its legitimacy by allowing business to dominate the agenda.

She said it was clear that the UNFSS was ignoring that the structural causes of hunger and poverty were caused by transnational companies which exploited the poor for profits.

“We know long before the pandemic imperialism was pushing more people into destitution,” said Rengam. 

“We must resist and defeat imperialism. We would like to work towards building truly just, equitable, healthy and sustainable food systems.” 

The Consumers Union of Japan said that big corporations should not be allowed to control the food that people eat and that Japan now had a growing movement for organic food, particularly in school lunches using food grown by local farmers. 

“We will not allow the creation of unhealthy, unfair and unsustainable food systems,” said the organisation.

Sylvia Mallari from the People’s Coalition on Food Sovereignty said there are over 205 million unemployed people worldwide and 41 million people in 43 countries at risk of famine.

Mallari said that while her organisation recognised the need for a food summit convened by the UN, it needed to be one that was “genuinely” focused on transforming the world’s food systems. 

The Global People’s Summit is composed of international civil society food and health organisations which represent different stakeholders within global food systems. (Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo)

Mallari said she could see the signs of “corporate capture” in the UNFSS, in that it has a partnership with the World Economic Forum, which, she said, is the largest lobby forum of billionaires. She added that transnational corporations had now become more powerful than governments and civil society.  

Representing the People’s Health Movement Vietnam, Claudio Schuftan said the potential health consequences likely to come out of the UNFSS would be that “monocultures will become the way to produce food by big corporations… monocultures require more land.

“It’s not only my guess that it’s going to lead to land grabbing, making displacements of peasants, and of course increasing their poverty, and that affects their health and nutrition.”

Human rights should be at the centre of the UNFSS and needed to be treated as foundational in food systems, lamented Mallari. She said that the value of indigenous people’s knowledge in agroecology needed to be considered at the UNFSS. DM/MC

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MAVERICK CITIZEN INVESTIGATION

La Vie en Rose: A single Mpumalanga company robbed SAPS of hundreds of millions in Covid-19 PPE tender

By Mark Heywood

DM168 SAPS IN CRISIS

A year after top cop Charl Kinnear’s murder, the SA Police Service is more chaotic than ever

Caryn Dolley
20 SEP
7 mins

CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL UPDATE

Fauci sees broader booster roll-out; South Africa registers 2,281 new cases

Bloomberg
19 SEP
6 mins

Maverick Citizen: Keynote Address

Arts in South Africa under existential threat: ‘We have to imagine and remake our society’

Mike van Graan
20 SEP
13 mins

CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL UPDATE

New York City moves to weekly school tests; South Africa registers 1,504 new cases
Bloomberg 20 SEP
4 mins

Bladerunner (1980s version) is a visual feast due in large part to the Hollywood Actors Strike. This allowed the designers an extra three months to refine the sets and props.

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

Sy Mamabolo: Young South Africans make up 91% of new voter registrations

Victoria O'Regan 20 SEP
3 mins

CIVIL SOCIETY WATCH 20 SEPTEMBER — 26 SEPTEMBER

How to strengthen global food systems and Heritage Day at Constitution Hill

Zukiswa Pikoli
20 SEP
3 mins

Maverick Citizen

Bungled: Thousands of Post Office staff face being left with no medical cover through no fault of their own

Ufrieda Ho
20 SEP
4 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Millions of children miss routine vaccinations amid chaos of Covid-19: Urgent catch-up plans needed

Wilmot James, Lawrence Stanberry and Jeffray Tsai
20 SEP
3 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

South Africa’s food systems are broken, but we can fix them. Here’s how

Dr Kopano Matlwa Mabaso, Nzama Mbalati, Hoodah Abrahams-Fayke and Anele Yawa
20 SEP
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved