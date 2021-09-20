“The Constitutional Court held that the decision of the electoral commission to re-open the candidate nomination process for the 2021 municipal elections, in terms of this court’s order issued on Sept. 3, is not unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid,” the court said in a statement on its Twitter account Monday.
Municipal elections will take place on Nov. 1, after the Constitutional Court previously dismissed an application by the Independent Electoral Commission to postpone the vote until next year, citing the impact that coronavirus restrictions would have on the authority’s ability to conduct a free and fair vote.
