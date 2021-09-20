World

South African Court Backs Extension of Vote-Candidate Registration

By Bloomberg 20 September 2021
The ANC logo sits atop an umbrella hat during the 54th national conference of the African National Congress party in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The leadership conference of South Africas ruling African National Congress party has accepted the credentials of the delegates, opening the way for the start of voting to choose the partys top officials, according to five people familiar with the deliberations. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

South Africa’s Constitutional Court backed the electoral authority’s decision to allow political parties more time to register candidates for municipal elections.

Bloomberg

By S’thembile Cele

Word Count: 228
(Bloomberg) —The judgment enables the ruling African National Congress to field candidates in all of the nation’s wards, after it failed to register candidates for at least 35 municipalities by a previous deadline. Opposition parties including the Democratic Alliance and the Inkatha Freedom Party had opposed the registration extension.

“The Constitutional Court held that the decision of the electoral commission to re-open the candidate nomination process for the 2021 municipal elections, in terms of this court’s order issued on Sept. 3, is not unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid,” the court said in a statement on its Twitter account Monday.

Municipal elections will take place on Nov. 1, after the Constitutional Court previously dismissed an application by the Independent Electoral Commission to postpone the vote until next year, citing the impact that coronavirus restrictions would have on the authority’s ability to conduct a free and fair vote.

