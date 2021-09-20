World

Lava from La Palma volcano slows down, will not reach ocean tonight – officials

By Reuters 20 September 2021

MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Lava from a volcano that erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma was advancing slower than originally anticipated and will not reach the Atlantic Ocean tonight as it had been predicted earlier, regional emergency officials said on Monday.

Reuters

The lava stream is approximately half way between the volcano and the coastline, officials said. They had previously warned of possible explosions and clouds of toxic gases when the lava would reach the sea.

(Reporting by Joan Faus and Nathan Allen)

