Arts organisations gather to strengthen the arts, activists host a global people’s summit on sustainable food systems, Climate Justice Coalition protests against the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, C-19 People’s coalition discusses the future of police in South Africa and Constitution Hill celebrates Heritage day with free tours.

21 September is World Alzheimer’s Day and Friday 24 September is Heritage Day

From Monday 20 September to Wednesday 22 September, the Sustaining Theatre and Dance (Stand) Foundation will be hosting a summit for arts organisations to reflect on the state of arts industries in South Africa, set strategic policy areas of intervention and establish links and cooperation amongst arts organisations. You can find out more about the summit here.

Also on Monday 20 September at 7pm, The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is launching a new support group for depression and anxiety in Gqeberha. For more information and to RSVP contact Rose on 073 607 9733.

On Tuesday 21 September, civil society organisations Section27 and Blind SA are going to court to challenge South Africa’s copyright law so as to enable visually impaired people to have access to braille books.

On Tuesday 21 September from 10.30am to 12pm, the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) will be hosting a discussion titled Combating trade in the tools of torture: Ensuring redress for survivors. The speakers will be Edwin Makwati from the LRC, Neil Corney from the Omega Research Foundation, Charlotte Motsoari from the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation, Research Associate from the University of London Dr Mary Rayner and Lucien Limacher from the LRC. You can register for the event here.

From Tuesday 21 to Thursday 23 September international civil society organisations will be participating in the Global People’s Summit on Food Systems. This summit stems from what some organisations believe is the commercial hijacking of global food systems by corporate entities and aims to “Fight for just, equitable, healthy, and sustainable food systems”. You can register to attend the summit here.

The UN Food Systems Summit will be held on Thursday 23 September and aims to “empower all people to leverage the power of food systems to drive our recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and get us back on track to achieve all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030”. You can find out more about the summit here.

On Wednesday 22 September at 9.30am the Climate Justice Coalition will be staging protest action titled Uproot the DMRE with the aim of mobilising for what they say is a just energy and mining future. The protest action will be staged in Durban, Pretoria, Gqeberha, Klerksdorp, Polokwane and Emalahleni. You can register to attend the events here.

Later on Wednesday 22 September from 11am to 1pm, the Alternative Information & Development Centre (AIDC), Churches and Mining Network (CaM) and Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD) will be hosting a webinar discussion titled Global South Perspectives on Profit Sharing and Global Tax Reform. The discussion will host representatives from South Africa, Brazil and Philippines. You can register to join the webinar here.

Also on Wednesday 22 September from 3pm to 4.45pm, the C19 People’s Coalition Anti-repression working group will be hosting a panel discussion titled Abolition reform: Is there a place for police in South Africa’s future? The discussants will be Right2Know Campaign National Coordinator Axolile Notywala, author of Can we be safe? The future of policing in South Africa Ziyanda Stuurman, head of the Justice and Violence Prevention Programme at the Institute for Security Studies Gareth Newham and abolitionist and educator from the Department of Anthropology at the University of Western Cape Kelly Gillespie. The discussion will be facilitated by Daniel Berti, who is a convenor of the C19 People’s Coalition Anti-repression working group. You can register for the discussion here.

Lastly on 22 Wednesday September at 7pm, Youth Capital will hold an Instagram discussion titled What are we doing about youth unemployment? The discussants will be Nkululeko Majozi from Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute (SPII), Ling Shepherd from Daily Vox, Zimbali Mncube from the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) and Kristal Duncan Williams from Youth Capital. You can follow the discussion here.

Friday 24 September Constitution hill is giving free tours of the precinct to celebrate heritage day. You can book your ticket for a tour here. DM/MC