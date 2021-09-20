The two courses diverged at one point and Ahmed, who entered the 10K as an elite runner, went the wrong way to finish the half-marathon with a time of 1:03:08 — nearly five minutes ahead of the competition.
“Rules are rules and in this case they say we have to disqualify Omar,” Paul Foster, chief executive of The Great Run Company, was quoted as saying by the BBC.
“We salute his performance and he has been invited to take part in next week’s Great Manchester Run as an elite athlete. Of course, we also look forward to welcoming him back to Bristol for 2022’s Great Bristol Run.”
As a result, Chris Thompson who finished with a time of 1:07:53 was adjudged the winner of Sunday’s race.
The 10K and half marathon are usually held in different months. Both races were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)
General Tso's Chicken was not made popular in China until chefs brought the recipe over from the United States.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet