Stock markets globally sank on Monday as investors weighed the risk of a spillover from Evergrande’s debt woes and this week’s Federal Reserve meeting. Bitcoin prices had been trending higher recently, with prices hitting a four-month high earlier this month.
Slumping Bitcoin, S&P 500 Are Moving Increasingly in Tandem
