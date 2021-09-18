PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 37 of 2021

By Maverick Life Editors 18 September 2021

Pope Francis arrives to lead an open-air mass on September 15, 2021 in Sastin, Slovakia. Today's mass concludes an apostolic trip by the Pope to Central Europe from September 12 to 15. The Pontiff visited five cities, starting with Budapest, Hungary, for the closing mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress, continuing with the Slovak capital Bratislava, and visiting Kosice, Presov and Sastin. Only fully vaccinated and a limited number of tested worshippers have been allowed to attend public gatherings on this occasion. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Maverick Life Editors

Nuns make the heart gesture as they wait for the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate Holy Mass on the esplanade of the National Shrine in Sastin, Slovakia, 15 September 2021. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO
Nuns look on as Romana Tabak, former tennis player and member of Slovakia’s Parliament, waits for the arrival of Pope Francis for Holy mass at the Esplanade of the National Shrine in Sastin, Bratislava, Slovakia, 15 September 2021. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO
An Afghan woman passes by the building of former Ministry of Women Affairs which is now replaced with the conservative Ministry of Vice and Virtue, which will oversee the implementation of hardline Islamic rules in the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 September 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks in an empty street during the Jewish Holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem, 16 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s old city on the eve of the Jewish Holiday of Yom Kippur, 15 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman purchases a chicken for the Kapparot ritual in the Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem, Israel, 14 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A group of Haitian migrants begins to cross the Rio Grande, on the border of Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, 18 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra
A group of Haitian migrants begin to cross the Rio Grande, on the border of Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, 18 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra
United States Capitol Police stand on duty outside the Capitol as people begin to arrive for the ‘Justice for J6’ protest, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 18 September 2021. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Yemeni soldiers stand guard during the execution of men convicted for being involved in the assassination of senior Houthi leader Saleh al-Sammad, at a public square in Sana’a, Yemen, 18 September 2021. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
People watch a TV showing a file image of a North Korean missile launch at the Seoul Railway Station on September 15, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from launch Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for the first completely private mission to fly into orbit on September 15, 2021 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
The overflight of the Frecce Tricolori, with acrobatics and figures, is concluding the international Air Show, organized on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Frecce Tricolori, at the Rivolto air base, Italy, 18 September 2021. EPA-EFE/EMANUELE VALERI
Fireworks explode over the Zocalo main square during the annual shout of independence (Grito de Independencia) as part of the independence day celebrations on September 15, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Alan Espinosa/Getty Images)
A replica of the cannon Grietjie is fired at the Voortrekker Monument on September 13, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)
Cape Town Philharmonic hold a lunch-hour outdoor concert ? Concert of Gratitude at Groote Schuur Hospital for frontline health workers nationally on September 15, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A worker inspects Bitcoin mining machines at a Canada Computational Unlimited Inc. computation center in Joliette, Quebec, Canada, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. CCU.ai, a Bitcoin mining center powered by hydroelectricity, has been conditionally approved for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto under the stock symbol SATO. Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A tourist photographs near meltwater running past the retreating Russell Glacier on September 09, 2021 near Kangerlussuaq, Greenland. 2021 will mark one of the biggest ice melt years for Greenland in recorded history. Researchers from Denmark estimated that in July of this year enough ice melted on the Greenland Ice Sheet to cover the entire state of Florida with two inches of water. According to NASA, 5 trillion tons of ice have melted in Greenland over approximately the past 15 years, enough to increase global sea level by nearly an inch.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A man sheltering beneath an umbrella looks out from above the National Covid Memorial Wall on September 14, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Participants wave a rainbow-colored flag during the Belgrade Pride Parade march in Belgrade, Serbia, 18 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
Sex workers and supporters march from Mowbray Police Station to Blackpool Sports Complex in Salt River where they could be vaccinated on September 14, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Dancers are seen backstage during to the private rehearsal show at Le Lido on September 15, 2021 in Paris, France.  (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images For ABA)
Chris Mthombeni handles a snake on September 14, 2021 in Springs, South Africa. Mthombeni is a trained snake catcher who has been saving families from deadly snakes that invaded their homes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Morapedi Mashashe)
Andreas Luthe of 1.FC Union Berlin reacts as heavy rain falls during the UEFA Europa Conference League group E match between Slavia Praha and 1. FC Union Berlin at Eden Arena on September 16, 2021 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty Images for her help in creating this gallery of images. DM/ ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCIENCE

The power of what if? And why our curiosity has been worth it

By Don Pinnock

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching: The Black Godfather – the titan you might never have heard of

Tevya Turok Shapiro
17 SEP
6 mins

PODCAST REVIEW

This week we’re listening to: On aging and living in the moment

Sarah Hoek
16 SEP
4 mins

Road to LOCAL ELECTIONS

Why you need to register soon and cast your vote

Téa Bell
15 SEP
4 mins

Science & TECH

Biological age reversal seems closer than it’s ever been
Malibongwe Tyilo 15 SEP
6 mins

Nintendo used to ship its SNES console by night to avoid theft by the Yakuza.

Book Review

Fred de Vries’ Blues for the White Man shows us how much knowledge helps and heals

Tim Cohen 15 SEP
4 mins

THE CONVERSATION

How authoritarian rulers manage their international image

Alexander Dukalskis
15 SEP
4 mins

NEW FRAME

The power politics of dangerous cults

Christopher McMichael
15 SEP
7 mins

SHORT STORY

Let me tell you about the ants

Sally Andrew
14 SEP
7 mins

THE FINAL FRONTIER

The Big South African Space Bet: You can’t have a race without a road

Devaksha Vallabhjee
14 SEP
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved