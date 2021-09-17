World

West African bloc resorts to sanctions over Guinea and Mali coups

By Reuters 17 September 2021
Caption
epa09449661 A handout photo made available by Guinea military shows Alpha Conde, President of the Republic of Guinea (C) detained by army special forces in Conakry, Guinea 05 September 2021. According to several local and international media reports indicate Guinea's President Alpha Conde has been detained by army special forces in Conakry as gunfire was heard on the streets of the centre of Guinea's capital. Guinean Colonel Mamady Doumbouya spoke on a state television broadcast saying President Alpha Conde was in custody and warned people to stay indoors. EPA-EFE/GUINEA MILITARY HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

ACCRA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - West Africa's main regional bloc on Thursday imposed sanctions against the junta in Guinea and those slowing Mali's post-coup transition - its toughest response yet to a run of military takeovers.

Reuters

By Christian Akorlie

The move was agreed at an emergency summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Accra to respond to last week’s putsch in Guinea https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/guinea-junta-starts-transitional-government-talks-following-coup-2021-09-14 and perceived slow progress towards constitutional rule in Mali following a coup last year.

Regional heads of state decided to freeze the financial assets and impose travel bans on Guinea’s junta members and their relatives, insisting on the release of President Alpha Conde and a short transition.

“In six months elections should be held,” said ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou at a briefing.

The bloc also piled more pressure on Mali’s transitional government, demanding they stick to an agreement to organise elections for February 2022 and present an electoral roadmap by next month, according to the post-summit communique.

Anyone in Mali hindering preparations for the elections faces the same sanctions as those imposed in Guinea, it said.

Leaders who took part in the summit hailed this more hardline stance. West and Central Africa has seen four coups since last year – political upheaval that has intensified concerns about a backslide towards military rule in a resource-rich but poverty-stricken region.

“I welcome the strong actions of the summit to safeguard democracy, peace, security and stability in the subregion,” Senegalese President Macky Sall tweeted.

Coup leaders in Guinea are holding consultations this week with various public figures, groups and business leaders in the country to map a framework for the transition.

Late on Thursday they said they were also expecting a delegation of regional heads of state to visit Conakry for talks on Friday.

Soldiers behind the Sept. 5 coup have said they ousted Conde because of concerns about poverty and corruption, and because he was serving a third term only after altering the constitution to permit it.

Meanwhile the putsch in Mali was largely precipitated by a security crisis, which has seen militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State extend their influence across the north and centre of the country.

The new Malian authorities’ pledge to hold presidential and legislative elections early next year has been undermined by their failure to meet various deadlines, including the start of voter roll updates and the presentation of a new constitution.

The transition was dealt a further setback in May when the colonel who led the initial coup, Assimi Goita, ordered the arrest of the interim president and then took over the role himself. (Additional reporting by Saliou Samb in Conakry and Bate Felix in Dakar; Writing by Cooper Inveen, Bate Felix and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Marguerita Choy and Grant McCool)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS 

Foggers have ‘no role’ in preventing Covid, but IEC is still sending them to all voting stations – at taxpayers’ expense

By Greg Nicolson and Victoria O' Regan

BUSINESS MAVERICK

No jab, no job: Big business pushes for mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations in the workplace

Ray Mahlaka
10 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Voting in 2021: An emasculated, compromised action

Susan Booysen
7 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 seconds ago

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS 

Interview: DA’s Steenhuisen sets his sights on the ‘rational centre’ and targets 24% support in upcoming poll
Marianne Merten 7 hours ago
5 mins

Glasnost's reforms unveiled so many cover ups in the Soviet Union that all history exams were cancelled in 1988.

OUR BURNING PLANET

Keeping it in the family: Outrage after Eastern Cape municipality resolves to sell land to councillors and officials only

Tembile Sgqolana 8 hours ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Homeless people need a voice in local government elections

Barney Pityana
6 hours ago
6 mins

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS 

IEC ‘missteps’ in the lead-up to poll raise concerns about Electoral Commission’s integrity

Carien du Plessis
7 hours ago
5 mins

OPEN LETTER

IRR’s current approach betrays the legacy of its founders and does a disservice to the people of South Africa

Concerned Citizens
4 hours ago
7 mins

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

ANC is keen to win in Cape Town’s historic Bo-Kaap, says Duarte

Suné Payne
5 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved