Newsdeck

U.S. paves way for more sanctions over Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict

By Reuters 17 September 2021
Caption
Protesters believe that the conflict in Tigray could have adverse effects on the rest of Africa. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday paved the way for further sanctions to be imposed on parties to the conflict in northern Ethiopia, where thousands have been killed and millions are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Reuters

By Daphne Psaledakis

A new executive order allows Washington to take punitive action against those in the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Amhara regional government if they continue to pursue military conflict over negotiations, senior U.S. administration officials said.

The move, which increases pressure on the parties to come to the negotiating table and bring an end to the fighting, comes after Washington has repeatedly called for a negotiated end to the conflict and for aid access to the the northern region of Tigray, where the conflict began.

“Unless the parties take concrete steps to resolve the crisis, the administration is prepared to take aggressive actions under this new executive order to impose targeted sanctions against a wide range of individuals or entities,” a senior administration official warned.

War broke out 10 months ago between Ethiopia’s federal troops and forces loyal to the TPLF, which controls Tigray.

Since then, thousands have been killed and more than 2 million have fled their homes. Fighting spread in July from Tigray into the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar, also in the country’s north. Fighting in those two regions has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and made about 1.7 million dependent on food aid.

Over 5 million more people within Tigray need humanitarian assistance but less than 10% of needed supplies have reached the region over the past month due to obstruction of aid, the official said, describing the situation as one of the “worst humanitarian and human rights crises in the world.”

The U.S. Treasury Department is also issuing general licenses to provide exemptions for development, humanitarian and other assistance, as well as for critical commercial activity in Ethiopia and Eritrea, to ensure the new sanctions do not harm those suffering from the conflict, the official added.

But the administration of President Joe Biden held back from imposing sanctions alongside the executive order in hopes that it provides incentive to move away from the military approach, another senior U.S. administration official said.

The first official added that the administration expects significant discussion on Ethiopia next week during the annual high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly.

“Now is the time because we have been engaging for months on this and yet the situation has only deteriorated,” the official said. “Now we believe that it’s is necessary to raise the costs to parties continuing to profit from the war.” (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis Editing by Alistair Bell)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

COURTING DISASTER

Lady Justice says Zuma can’t butcher proceedings at will – dismisses application for rescission of judgment

By Ferial Haffajee

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS 

Foggers have ‘no role’ in preventing Covid, but IEC is still sending them to all voting stations – at taxpayers’ expense

Greg Nicolson and Victoria O' Regan
14 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP: ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

Plettenberg Bay flounders without functioning council ahead of November 1 polls 

Steve Kretzmann
59 mins ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

No jab, no job: Big business pushes for mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations in the workplace
Ray Mahlaka 18 hours ago
4 mins

"Have no fear of perfection - you'll never reach it." ~ Salvador Dalí

Sponsored Content

Supporting resilient food systems in the face of growing food insecurity

Absa 4 mins ago
5 mins

MADAM & EVE

White Monopoly Therapy

Stephen Francis & Rico
4 hours ago
< 1 min

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS 

Interview: DA’s Steenhuisen sets his sights on the ‘rational centre’ and targets 24% support in upcoming poll

Marianne Merten
15 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s shopping mall malaise worsens – and the road to recovery will be long

Ray Mahlaka
15 SEP
3 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Keeping it in the family: Outrage after Eastern Cape municipality resolves to sell land to councillors and officials only

Tembile Sgqolana
17 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved