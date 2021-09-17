Newsdeck

Attacks on Myanmar telecom towers show evolving tactics in conflict

By Reuters 17 September 2021
Caption
YANGON, MYANMAR - MARCH 16: Smoke rises from tires burning at barricades erected by protesters after military junta forces attempted to breach them on March 16, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar's military Junta charged deposed de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi with accepting bribes and taking illegal payments in gold, as it also continued a brutal crackdown on a nationwide civil disobedience movement in which thousands of people have turned out in continued defiance of tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition. Over 80 people have been killed so far according to the U.N. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Around 700,000 people in Myanmar are estimated to have lost internet access after attacks on telecommunication equipment run by Mytel, the partly army-controlled company said amid reports that dozens of its towers were damaged.

Reuters

* Dozens of blasts target telecommunications structure

* Hundreds of thousands left without internet

* Shadow administration vows ‘people’s war’ on junta

* Myanmar in turmoil since February coup

The explosions have occurred since the National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow administration formed to resist the army’s Feb. 1 coup, declared last week a “people’s defensive war” against the junta.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi’s government was toppled, sparking nationwide anger, strikes, protests, and the emergence of anti-junta militia.

There has been an upsurge in bloodshed in some areas after the underground NUG declared an uprising and called on the new militia, known as People’s Defence Forces (PDF), to target the junta and its assets.

“The destruction of telecommunications infrastructure is depriving the means to access information, education, and important services on the internet for hundreds of thousands,” said a spokesperson for Mytel, a venture between Myanmar’s army and Viettel, which is owned by Vietnam’s defence ministry.

Most attacks have been in rural areas and more than 80 towers owned by Mytel have been destroyed, with People’s Defence Forces claiming responsibility in some areas, according to a report by the independent Irrawaddy newspaper this week.

 

EXPLOSIONS

A military spokesman did not respond to a request for comment, but an army newsletter published on Sept. 12 listed 68 explosions at public telecommunication towers. It did not specify who they belonged to and accused the “NUG terrorist organisation” of promoting violence. Videos on social media have shown what appear to be blasts at towers. Reuters could not immediately confirm with any PDFs whether they had carried out the attacks.

Earlier in the conflict, the military had at times itself shut down the internet, particularly in cities, in a bid to curb demonstrations.

The declaration of an uprising came amid opposition frustration at lack of concrete support from around the world in opposing the junta.

“Now people have realized that we must walk till the end regardless of international assistance or not,” NUG deputy minister Maw Htun Aung said in a text message.

Still, while the NUG has received a barrage of support on social media in Myanmar, it remains unclear how much its declaration will threaten a well-equipped military.

“I will have high hopes in our revolution if all of the PDFs around the country rise up in arms. But for now, they are not ready,” said a 27-year-old supporter of the Chinland Defence Force, set up in Chin state bordering India. (Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

COURTING DISASTER

Lady Justice says Zuma can’t butcher proceedings at will – dismisses application for rescission of judgment

By Ferial Haffajee

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS 

Foggers have ‘no role’ in preventing Covid, but IEC is still sending them to all voting stations – at taxpayers’ expense

Greg Nicolson and Victoria O' Regan
14 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP: ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

Plettenberg Bay flounders without functioning council ahead of November 1 polls 

Steve Kretzmann
53 mins ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

No jab, no job: Big business pushes for mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations in the workplace
Ray Mahlaka 18 hours ago
4 mins

"I believe in kindness. Also in mischief. Also in singing - especially when singing is not necessarily prescribed." ~ Mary Oliver

MADAM & EVE

White Monopoly Therapy

Stephen Francis & Rico 4 hours ago
< 1 min

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS 

Interview: DA’s Steenhuisen sets his sights on the ‘rational centre’ and targets 24% support in upcoming poll

Marianne Merten
15 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s shopping mall malaise worsens – and the road to recovery will be long

Ray Mahlaka
15 SEP
3 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Keeping it in the family: Outrage after Eastern Cape municipality resolves to sell land to councillors and officials only

Tembile Sgqolana
16 hours ago
4 mins

DECLASSIFIED UK

‘Nothing to hide here’: Inside the world’s largest arms fair in the heart of London

Matt Kennard and Phil Miller
5 hours ago
8 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved