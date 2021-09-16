Newsdeck

Jokowi Ruled Guilty of Neglecting Jakartans’ Right to Clean Air

By Bloomberg 16 September 2021
Caption
Air pollution over Jakarta. Photographer: Bay Ismoyo/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) --An Indonesian court ruled that President Joko Widodo is guilty of neglecting people’s right to clean air in Jakarta in a rare victory for environmental activists.

Bloomberg

By Soraya Permatasari
Sep 16, 2021, 10:14 AM
Word Count: 182

Jokowi, as the president is known, along with the Jakarta governor, the minister of home affairs, the health minister and the environment minister must take strong action and establish an adequate measure to uphold the people’s right to healthy air in the capital, according to Judge Saifuddin Zuhri in his ruling at the Central Jakarta court on Thursday.

The lawsuit was lodged in 2019 by a group consisting Jakarta residents and activist groups, accusing the government of acting unlawfully by allowing air pollution in the capital to exceed healthy limits. The court on Thursday rejected allegations that the government has conducted human rights violation in the pollution case.

Indonesia ranks ninth among the world’s most polluted countries with an average score of 40.7 last year, which is considered unhealthy for people who are sensitive to pollution, according to IQAir index for air quality. Jakarta, the city of 10 million people, scored 39.6 on the index.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

OP-ED

The scar of science I cherish: Why I support a Covid-19 vaccine requirement at UCT (Part One)

By Pierre de Vos

Business Maverick

A fossil of finance: FirstRand says it will no longer fund new coal-fired power stations

Ed Stoddard
3 hours ago
2 mins

OP-ED

The law and the greater good: Why I support a Covid-19 vaccine requirement at UCT (Part Two)

Pierre de Vos
13 hours ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 mins ago

ANALYSIS

Our political system has failed – the election structure and the players within it may have to change
Stephen Grootes 13 hours ago
4 mins

Henry Ford was the first major industrialist to give his workers both Saturday and Sunday off. His hope was that the extra leisure time would encourage motor vehicle use.

Sponsored Content

Distinguishers and the art of scaling new markets

Gordon Institute of Business Science 14 SEP
5 mins

NEWS ANALYSIS: JUDICIARY IN CRISIS

Death by affidavit: John Hlophe throws a 569-page whopper at court to stop impeachment 

Marianne Thamm
22 hours ago
3 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Civil society groups call for an urgent just transition and a transformed energy department

Onke Ngcuka
13 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Aids epidemic and its denialists have lessons for anti-vax conspiracy theorists

Nicoli Nattrass
14 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

A snapshot of security: How a top business priority has evolved

Microsoft South Africa
17 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved