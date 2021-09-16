Business Maverick

Federer-Backed Shoemaker On Holding Jumps 46% in U.S. Debut

By Bloomberg 16 September 2021
Caption
The "Roger" sneakers, named after Roger Federer, at the On flagship store in New York.

Swiss running shoemaker On Holding AG, whose proprietary cushioning technology has attracted tennis legend Roger Federer as an investor, climbed 46% on its first day of trading in New York.

Bloomberg

The shares closed at $35.00 on Wednesday, after being sold for $24 apiece in the initial public offering. The Zurich-based company raised $746 million after marketing the stocks for $20 to $22.
On has become one of the world’s fastest-growing running-shoe brands since it was founded a decade ago. The marque got a boost from the pandemic thanks to a lockdown-inspired boom in running, outdoor and casual clothing. The shoes, known for their distinctive tubular cushions on the sole, have garnered somewhat of a cult following. Federer became a shareholder in 2019, and the company has unveiled a shoe he helped design which sells for about $200.

“The IPO gives us another starting line, the opportunity to further grow around the world,” co-founder David Allemann said in an interview. On plans to open its next store in Tokyo in 2022 and is eyeing additional shops in the U.S. and China.

Allemann was joined by some 100 runners in jogging along the Hudson River to the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the opening bell.

Read more: Tiny Swiss Sneaker Brand Has Federer Backing and Big Ambitions

On’s net income amounted to 3.8 million francs ($4.1 million) in the six months through June, compared with a loss of 33.1 million francs a year earlier. Adjusted Ebitda for the first half of the year was 47.3 million francs.

“The brand’s home is Switzerland, but as a global brand we wanted it to be part of the most global stock market and address a global investor community,” Chief Financial Officer Martin Hoffmann said.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Allen & Co. LLC, UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG managed the sale.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s shopping mall malaise worsens – and the road to recovery will be long

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

R14/$: Strong commodity demand helps a feisty rand to punch above its weight

Mfuneko Toyana
6 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Carnage casualty: July retail trade sales fall 11.2% from June

Ed Stoddard
12 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

OUR BURNING PLANET

Civil society groups call for an urgent just transition and a transformed energy department
Onke Ngcuka 4 hours ago
4 mins

The ancient Greeks believed trousers to be "ridiculous". The Romans shunned them on account of only barbarians wearing the garment.

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Daughters of the soil: The challenges facing women in agriculture

Michelle Banda 4 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Financial Wellness Coach: Structure your policies to avoid the drawdown danger zone

Kenny Meiring
6 hours ago
3 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET OP-ED

The hunt for Richards Bay minerals: Mines can bring development – but they also bring fear, resentment and violence to communities

Claire Martens
6 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Delayed June mining data may have skewed South Africa’s second-quarter GDP figures

Ed Stoddard
14 SEP
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The shadowy world of Big Tobacco: Africa comes cheap at the price

Sasha Planting
14 SEP
6 mins

Sponsored Content

A snapshot of security: How a top business priority has evolved

Microsoft South Africa
8 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved