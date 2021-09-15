World

France to Give Families 580 Million Euros to Pay Energy Bills

By Bloomberg 15 September 2021
Caption
Jean Castex speaks during a handover ceremony in Paris on July 3.

(Bloomberg) --France will hand out about 580 million euros ($685 million) to help poor households cope with soaring energy bills.

Bloomberg

By Ania Nussbaum and Francois de Beaupuy
Sep 15, 2021, 3:01 PM – Updated on Sep 15, 2021, 10:00 PM
Word Count: 244
Bloomberg News reported earlier intention to offer help on energy costs.

Prime Minister Jean Castex will make the announcement Thursday. An aide, in a briefing to journalists, gave details: A special subsidy of 100 euros will be granted in December to 5.8 million households that already get an annual voucher of 150 euros toward their energy costs.

The special relief comes as gas prices in Europe continued their record-breaking run. With winter fast approaching, governments are being forced to intervene and offer relief to pandemic-hit consumers still struggling to get on their feet. The political need to step in is acute in France, with President Emmanuel Macron campaigning for re-election next April.

The government considered expanding the list of who is eligible for financial aid, but this would have required looking into tax data that would be updated in early 2022, the aide said. It is however exploring ways to help energy-dependent companies and will earmark about 2 billion euros in the 2022 budget — the same as this year — to subsidize home renovations.

Jean Castex Named France’s New Prime Minister in President Macron’s Reshuffle
Jean Castex speaks during a handover ceremony in Paris on July 3.
As households brace for a surge in bills, Spain, Italy and Greece are also considering or enacting measures. In Romania, the government had initial talks about a temporary cap of natural-gas prices and will seek guidance from the European Commission on a potential measure to help citizens cope.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

NEWS ANALYSIS: JUDICIARY IN CRISIS

Death by affidavit: John Hlophe throws a 569-page whopper at court to stop impeachment 

By Marianne Thamm

OUR BURNING PLANET

Waste not, want not: Western Cape to ban organic waste from landfills, starting with 50% reduction in 2022

Ethan van Diemen
15 mins ago
4 mins

Science & TECH

Biological age reversal seems closer than it’s ever been

Malibongwe Tyilo
27 mins ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

Road to LOCAL ELECTIONS

Why you need to register soon and cast your vote
Téa Bell 33 mins ago
4 mins

"The weak are always anxious for justice and equality, the strong pay no heed to either" ~ Aristotle

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s shopping mall malaise worsens – and the road to recovery will be long

Ray Mahlaka 8 mins ago
3 mins

THE CONVERSATION

How authoritarian rulers manage their international image

Alexander Dukalskis
21 mins ago
4 mins

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

ANC and EFF at odds in candidate registration court battle

Sandisiwe Shoba
8 mins ago
3 mins

NEW FRAME

The power politics of dangerous cults

Christopher McMichael
15 mins ago
7 mins

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

One year on: Memorial lecture to commemorate life of murdered detective Charl Kinnear

Vincent Cruywagen
11 mins ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved