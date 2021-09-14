World

Zimbabwe Bars Unvaccinated Civil Servants From Reporting to Work

By Bloomberg 14 September 2021
Caption
epa08425783 Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks during a live broadcast address to the nation regarding an extension to the current coronavirus lockdown from the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, 16 May 2020. Mnangagwa said the lockdown measures would be extended in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which has so far resulted in four deaths in the African country. He added that authorities would review the situation in two-week intervals to assess whether to continue extending the emergency policy, depending on the progress made. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

(Bloomberg) --Zimbabwe’s cabinet has barred unvaccinated civil servants from reporting to work with immediate effect.

Bloomberg

By Ray Ndlovu
Sep 14, 2021, 8:36 PM
Only workers who have taken the coronavirus vaccine will be allowed to report for duty, Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa told reporters at a post-cabinet briefing in the capital, Harare on Tuesday.

The country is slowly opening up economic and social activity after a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Only vaccinated people are allowed to attend church gatherings and sit-in at restaurants.

The southern African nation has received 11.8 million vaccine doses from purchases and donations since the start of the government’s program. At least 1.9 million people were fully vaccinated as of Sept. 13 out of the 10 million the state is targeting in order to reach herd immunity, according to the health ministry. It remains unclear how many of the state’s workers estimated at over 300,000 are vaccinated.

The biggest workers’ union last month took the state and several firms to court for insisting that employees must be inoculated against Covid-19 before reporting for work. The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions said there is no law under the country’s statutes providing for compulsory vaccination.

Read More: Zimbabwe Says State Employees Must Get Covid Vaccine or Resign

