World

Will Zalatoris voted PGA Tour Rookie of the Year

By Reuters 13 September 2021
Caption
epa09215789 Will Zalatoris of the US hits out of the sand on the second hole during the first round of the 2021 PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA, 20 May 2021. The PGA Championship runs from 20 May through 23 May. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Will Zalatoris was named the 2020-21 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year on Monday after an impressive campaign that saw him earn eight top-10 finishes and make the cut at 21 of 25 tournaments.

Reuters

Zalatoris, 25, was a special temporary member during the season. He is the first special temporary member to claim the Arnold Palmer Award since Charles Howell III in 2001.

“The past two years have just been so wild,” Zalatoris said. “If you told me that I would have been sitting here as the Rookie of the Year, especially when we had the four-month layoff, and told to have the wraparound season, I would have had a tough time believing you. It’s a really great honor and I’m excited to get going.”

Zalatoris won the award over Garrick Higgo, who was the only other player on the ballot.

“On behalf of the PGA Tour, my congratulations to Will Zalatoris on being voted the 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year by the TOUR’s membership,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “Will’s success despite not having PGA Tour membership status at the outset of the 2020-21 season is a testament to not only his ability but also his hard work and attitude.”

Zalatoris’ best finish of the year came at the Masters in April. He finished at 9-under-par, one stroke behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. He also finished tied for eighth at May’s PGA Championship.

Zalatoris will be a full-time member for the upcoming PGA Tour season.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ACE VS ANC

High Court swats aside Magashule’s bid to have his suspension ruling declared illegal

By Victoria O'Regan

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Hack attack: Department of Justice and SA Space Agency say no ransom demands made after IT breaches

Mfuneko Toyana
6 mins ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Treasury launches online portal for riot claims

Mfuneko Toyana
14 mins ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

OPINIONISTA

Local government elections: South African voters will refuse to tick the ballot box of stale political ideas
Rebone Tau 25 mins ago
6 mins

A honey bee has as many hairs as a squirrel.

OPINIONISTA

‘Accused Number One’: ANC hunkers down for adverse findings of Zondo Commission

Paul Hoffman 48 mins ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Guinea’s bitter pill: Military coup the wrong prescription and Ecowas must demand Condé’s reinstatement

Azubuike Ishiekwene
37 mins ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Onward and appward: Digital connectivity for schoolchildren is no longer a privilege; it’s a basic human right

John Gilmour
55 mins ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

The ANC, a tax evader? Massive debt, unpaid salaries, dry donation taps

Ray Mahlaka
22 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Thy will be done: How to secure your financial legacy

Neesa Moodley
2 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved