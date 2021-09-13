Tony Jackman’s take on a breakfast eggs bake with a hint of Mexico. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Add chillies, beans and cheese to an eggy breakfast one-pan bake for a start to the day with a Mexican touch.

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 red chillies, chopped

⅓ of a large red or yellow bell pepper, diced

1 tsp nigella/black cumin seeds or regular cumin seeds

1 x 400 g can red kidney beans, drained

1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes

200 g Cheddar cheese, grated (or use Manchego cheese if able to get some)

8 large eggs

Salt and black pepper to taste

Parsley for garnish

Method

Toast seeds in a large, heavy frying pan suitable for the oven. Add olive oil. Fry onions with chilli and yellow pepper. Add kidney beans and tomato. Season with salt and pepper. Stir to distribute everything evenly. Scatter the grated Cheddar all over. Whisk the eggs in a bowl and pour over evenly. Bake in a preheated 200℃ oven for about 30 minutes or until the egg is cooked through. Garnish with chopped parsley. DM/TGIFood

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

