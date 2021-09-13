(Serves 4)
Ingredients
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 red chillies, chopped
⅓ of a large red or yellow bell pepper, diced
1 tsp nigella/black cumin seeds or regular cumin seeds
1 x 400 g can red kidney beans, drained
1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes
200 g Cheddar cheese, grated (or use Manchego cheese if able to get some)
8 large eggs
Salt and black pepper to taste
Parsley for garnish
Method
Toast seeds in a large, heavy frying pan suitable for the oven. Add olive oil. Fry onions with chilli and yellow pepper. Add kidney beans and tomato. Season with salt and pepper. Stir to distribute everything evenly. Scatter the grated Cheddar all over. Whisk the eggs in a bowl and pour over evenly. Bake in a preheated 200℃ oven for about 30 minutes or until the egg is cooked through. Garnish with chopped parsley. DM/TGIFood
To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]
SUBSCRIBE: There’s much more from Tony Jackman and his food writing colleagues in his weekly TGIFood newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Subscribe here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.
Despite receiving a knighthood from the Queen, Bill Gates cannot use the title "Sir" due to his being American.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet