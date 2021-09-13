Business Maverick

U.K. Business Warns Tax Hikes Risk Strangling Economic Growth

By Bloomberg 13 September 2021
Caption
Boris Johnson, U.K. prime minister, during a news conference inside number 10 Downing Street in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Photographer: Neil Hall/EPA/Bloomberg

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson risks strangling growth with higher taxes on business to fix the public finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s biggest business lobby said.

Bloomberg

The blunt criticism comes less than a week after Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak raised payroll levies on workers and companies to help fund health spending. But at a time of ultra-low government borrowing costs and a recovery that’s starting to stumble, many have questioned the timing.

“I am deeply worried the government thinks that taxing business — perhaps more politically palatable — is without consequence to growth,” Confederation of British Industry Director General Tony Danker will say in a speech on Monday. “It’s not. Raising business taxes too far has always been self-defeating as it stymies further investment.”

Danker’s remarks, emailed in advance by his office, highlight the growing unease among corporate leaders about Johnson’s approach toward business. Companies are also concerned about labor shortages and supply chain delays in the wake of Brexit, and have long sought reforms to business rates levied on shops.

Johnson will attempt to reach out to business on Monday by announcing plans to support 425,000 jobs a year over the next four years, as part of a previously-announced 650 billion-pound ($900 billion) package of private and public investment in infrastructure projects over the next decade.

The Treasury will also publish a new jobs update, setting out how people and businesses have been supported through the pandemic. “Business confidence is growing and thanks to the action we’ve taken, we’re expected to see two million fewer people out of work,” Johnson said in an emailed statement.

‘Reward Investment’

Danker said Johnson and Sunak should “flip business taxation on its head” and reward investment. Otherwise, he warned, any positive economic story will be “short lived.”

Danker will urge the government to:

  • use the immigration system to solve labor market shortages
  • overhaul Solvency II regulations for the insurance industry to unlock institutional investment in new assets
  • address the country’s “seismic” re-skilling needs
  • push ahead with infrastructure projects such as the HS2 high-speed rail link, and the expansion of London’s Heathrow airport and regional airports

While Sunak introduced a special tax break on investment in March, it’s due to phase out at the end of the 2022-23 tax year, the same time as corporation tax rises to 25% from 19%.

Danker, pushing for more incentives, pointed to decline in business investment to about 10% of output in 2019 from 14.7% in 1989.

“It’s a terrible time to be poor at investment,” he said. “All the prizes, from AI, fintech, genomics, renewables, are in industries where success requires new investment, and where other large economies are investing now.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

The ANC, a tax evader? Massive debt, unpaid salaries, dry donation taps

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

South Africa hasn’t signed up to new extractive sector transparency initiative

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Welcome to the dispiriting scene that is South African politics

Tim Cohen
12 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 31 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Policy reform: South Africa’s diamond sector is in the rough
Ed Stoddard 7 hours ago
3 mins

"You can't wait for inspiration. You have to go after it with a club." ~ Jack London

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cyber bandits target South Africa: Department of Justice, Space Agency hit by ransomware attacks

Mfuneko Toyana 09 SEP
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

What is the real purpose of central bankers in a democracy?

Natale Labia
6 hours ago
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Mandatory Extended Producer Responsibility: PETCO announces diversification.

PETCO
10 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Looting losses: South Africa’s manufacturing output declines in July

Ed Stoddard
09 SEP
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s poverty threshold increases while social grants fail to keep pace

Mfuneko Toyana
09 SEP
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Financial Wellness Coach: Tips on how to effectively finalise your estate

Kenny Meiring
09 SEP
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved