Musicians step up to help Western Cape hospital health workers cope with Covid

By Ashraf Hendricks 13 September 2021

Musicians Graham Alexander and Colin September play for staff between shifts at Helderberg Hospital in the Western Cape. (Photo: Supplied by GroundUp)

Concerts by a classical musical duo at Helderberg Hospital, staged at the crossover point between day and nightshifts is helping to boost morale while relieving stress and anxiety levels among staff.

Ashraf Hendricks

First published by GroundUp.

The Covid-19 pandemic has exhausted health workers. To boost morale, musicians Graham Alexander and Colin September are performing in the hallways of hospitals. DM

