Alberts Farm (Photo: Mark Heywood)

This week civil society takes a feminist approach to the climate crisis, NGOs march for the decriminalisation of sex work, Friends of Alberts Farm clean up the spruit and the Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum Whistle-blowing webinar series is launched.

UN International Days of significance: Wednesday, 15 September is International Day of Democracy; Friday, 17 September, World Patient Safety Day; and Saturday, 18 September is International Equal Pay Day.

From 12 to 16 September, the Global South Women’s forum on sustainable development is hosting a forum titled “Feminist visions of environemntal justice”. It will feature international activists and scholars from grassroots communities and is structured around knowledge sharing, movement-building and advocacy strategising. Register for the events here.

On Monday, 13 September, NGOs Defend our Democracy, the Kathrada Foundation and OUTA will picket outside of the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court demanding justice for murdered whistle-blower Babita Deokaran.

On Tuesday, 14 September, the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) will be launching a Media Leadership Think Tank which aims to deal with pressing issues facing the media and audiovisual industries and how they affect democracy. The launch will be opened by Professor Tawana Kupe, vice-chancellor and principal of the University of Pretoria. To find out more contact Luleka Mzamo at [email protected] or +27 11 771 4377.

Tuesday, 14 September, from 11am to 4pm, NGOs SWEAT, Sisonke and Asijiki host Sex Worker Pride 2021, which will be virtual and a march, #MarchforDecrim, will be held in Cape Town at the Blackpool sports complex. The event aims to “celebrate sex workers’ self-determination and the achievements of the sex workers’ rights movement”. Fore more information contact [email protected]

Also on Tuesday, 14 September, at 1pm, PLAAS in partnership with the University of Ghana will be hosting a webinar discussion titled “What is the place of production in social reproduction theory?” It will focus on its relationship with capitalist production and class relations. The speakers will be professors Ruth Hall, Ben Cousens and Akosuoa Darkwah. Register to join the discussion here.

On Thursday, 16 September at 6pm, SADAG will launch a mental health support group for mothers. You can find out more and RSVP by contacting support group leader Lebohang on 061 812 3617.

Saturday, 18 September is World Cleanup Day and between 9am and 12pm the Friends of Alberts Farm Conservancy will be having a clean-up of the spruit. To take part or make a donation you can contact Marianne Coetzee on 082 927 0451.

On Sunday, 19 September at 6pm, the Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum, in partnership with Maverick Citizen, will present a series of webinars exploring the state of whistle-blowing in South Africa. The speakers are former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Willie Hofmeyr, head of the Special Investigations Unit Andy Mothibi and Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood. DM/MC