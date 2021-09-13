Newsdeck

Attackers blow up Nigerian prison fence, free 266 inmates

By Reuters 13 September 2021
Caption
Business district of Lagos, Nigeria. Photographer: George Osodi/Bloomberg

ABUJA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Heavily armed gunmen raided a jail in south-central Nigeria late on Sunday, blowing up the perimeter fence and freeing 266 inmates - almost everyone in the prison, authorities said.

Reuters

A soldier and a police officer were killed in the attack and two guards were missing, the interior ministry said. It was the second major jailbreak in Nigeria this year.

The attackers used explosives to destroy the fence on three sides and fought a gun battle with guards at the medium-security prison at Kabba in Kogi State, southwest of the federal capital Abuja, authorities said.

Nigeria is struggling with security problems across its vast territory, including armed robberies by criminal gangs, an Islamic insurgency in the northeast and a spate of mass school abductions in the northwest.

Twenty-eight out of the 294 inmates at Kabba had not escaped, the interior ministry said, meaning 266 had got away. The prison service had initially put the number of fugitives at 240.

It was the second major jailbreak this year after gunmen attacked a prison in Owerri in southeastern Imo State in April, freeing more than 1,800 inmates.

Police blamed the Owerri jailbreak on a banned separatist movement, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which campaigns for several southeastern states to split from Nigeria. IPOB denied any involvement.

Kogi State is not part of the region IPOB wants to see secede. The authorities said the Kabba attackers had not been identified, and they did not suggest a reason for the raid.

The prison service said the Kabba jail was established in 2008 with a capacity for 200 inmates. At the time of the attack there were 224 pre-trial detainees and 70 convicted offenders in the jail, it said.

Suspects can spend years in pre-trial detention in Nigeria. Human rights groups say prisons are often overcrowded and legal procedures inefficient.

The interior ministry said there were 15 soldiers, 10 police officers and 10 armed prison guards on duty at the Kabba jail at the time of Sunday’s raid. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Felix Onuah, writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Toby Chopra and Andrew Heavens)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

The ANC, a tax evader? Massive debt, unpaid salaries, dry donation taps

By Ray Mahlaka

DM168 PEOPLE ARE LIVING HERE

Wupperthal: First the residents of this historic Western Cape village fought the flames; now they fight for their homes

Angus Begg
46 mins ago
8 mins

Civil society watch 13-19 September

Sex workers #MarchforDecrim and Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum launches whistle-blowing webinars

Zukiswa Pikoli
40 mins ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

TGIFood

What’s cooking today: Mexican-style breakfast eggs bake
Tony Jackman 15 mins ago
< 1 min

EMI records refused to allow the Beatles' Here comes the Sun to be placed on the Voyager spacecraft's record.

ZAPIRO

Out of time

Zapiro 5 hours ago

AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Expect more arrests in SAPS Technology Management Services investigation, says Investigative Directorate

Marianne Thamm
16 hours ago
4 mins

CORONAVIRUS

South Africa moves to Adjusted Alert Level 2 as president pleads with nation to get the vaccine

Estelle Ellis
14 hours ago
6 mins

DAILY MAVERICK 168

Police chief Bheki Cele has 30 days to fix ‘catastrophic miscarriage of justice’

Estelle Ellis
16 hours ago
6 mins

Sponsored Content

Old-world heritage and a dash of spring colour in Strauss & Co’s bespoke live sale

Strauss and co
10 SEP
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved