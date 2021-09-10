Business Maverick

Tencent Leads $60 Billion Loss as Game Crackdown Expands

By Bloomberg 10 September 2021
Caption
An avatar is displayed in an arranged photograph of the Honour of Kings mobile game, developed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. The mobile smash, where professional doppelgangers get paid to help newbies climb both social and gaming ladders, is expected to generate as much as $3 billion in revenue this year.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. shed more than $60 billion of value as investor fears grow that Chinese regulators are preparing to tighten their grip dramatically on the world’s largest gaming industry.

Bloomberg

Chinese regulators summoned industry executives to a Wednesday meeting to instruct them to break their “solitary focus” on profit and prevent minors from becoming addicted to games, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. Regulators also said China will slow down approvals for all new online games, the South China Morning Post reported Thursday.

The newspaper corrected an earlier report that said China had put a freeze on game approvals. Tencent’s ADRs then recovered some of their losses, closing 2.8% down after falling as much as 5.2%. Netease’s ADRs finished 2% lower after sliding as much as 6.9%.

Investors are already on edge because of a months-long government campaign to rein in industries from e-commerce and ride-hailing to social media. Xinhua made no mention of the approval suspension.

Xi Jinping’s administration is waging a concurrent campaign to curb addiction among minors, reduce growing spending on virtual items and prod youths toward more productive pastimes. The government just last week released new regulations for the industry, including limiting the amount of time children can play video games to three hours a week.

A moratorium on new titles would mark an escalation in the gaming crackdown, hitting developers’ wallets directly. It recalls a 10-month freeze on game monetization licenses in 2018, then intended to combat addiction and myopia among children. That spurred Tencent’s first profit drop in at least a decade and helped wipe about $200 billion off its market value at one point.

For more on China’s tech sector crackdown

On Thursday, Tencent extended losses in late afternoon trading in Hong Kong to finish 8.5% lower, its steepest fall since July. Netease plummeted 11%. Representatives for the companies didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Prosus NV, Tencent’s biggest shareholder, fell 5.2% in Amsterdam while parent Naspers Ltd. dropped 7.8% in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Tencent’s hotly awaited League of Legends Mobile title won’t launch on Sept. 15 as initially anticipated because “it needed to improve the gaming experience,” according to a notice posted on the game’s official Weibo page. Testing will run till after the National Day holiday in October, the notice said without elaborating.

Investors fear China's preparing a deeper crackdown than initially thought

Officials from the Communist Party’s publicity department and the industry regulator disclosed their decision to Tencent and Netease executives at Wednesday’s meeting, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a person briefed on the matter.

A previous version of SCMP’s report said that gaming approvals have been put on hold while the government figures out how to whittle down the number of titles in the market, particularly after the frenetic pace of the first half.

Investors have grown increasingly nervous about the gaming sector since August, when Chinese state media decried the “spiritual opium” of games, prompting Tencent to broach a ban for kids. While various newspapers have since walked back that comment, saying it was an overstatement, the lingering concern is that Beijing will next train its attention on an arena that’s pivotal to the bottom line of media giants from Tencent to Apple Inc. and Activision Blizzard Inc.

More broadly, Beijing’s campaign to rein in its giant internet industry is approaching its 11th month, a roller-coaster ordeal that began when regulators torpedoed the record IPO of Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., before launching investigations into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent-backed food delivery giant Meituan and Didi Global Inc.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cyber bandits target South Africa: Department of Justice, Space Agency hit by ransomware attacks

By Mfuneko Toyana

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Looting losses: South Africa’s manufacturing output declines in July

Ed Stoddard
9 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s poverty threshold increases while social grants fail to keep pace

Mfuneko Toyana
9 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

The Financial Wellness Coach: Tips on how to effectively finalise your estate
Kenny Meiring 10 hours ago
4 mins

Magenta has no physical wavelength. It thus does not "exist" strictly speaking. Rather our brains are telling us that we are seeing "not green".

Business Maverick

Commodities boom: SA’s current account and trade surpluses hit records in Q2

Ed Stoddard 14 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s financial watchdog slaps US short-seller Viceroy with R50m fine over Capitec report

Mfuneko Toyana
08 SEP
4 mins

Business Maverick

Exclusive: Harmony Gold makes final wage offer, NUM likely to accept: source

Ed Stoddard
14 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Standard Bank aims to bridge Africa’s infrastructure funding gap

Sasha Planting
08 SEP
3 mins

UP IN ARMS

Denel employees ask court to impose business rescue

Greg Nicolson
09 SEP
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Actively playing the long game: Lessons from investing our clients’ money through major crises

Coronation
08 SEP
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved