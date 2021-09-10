PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 36 of 2021

By Maverick Life Editors 10 September 2021

Workers lift the upper part of the statue at the Robert E. Lee Memorial during a removal September 8, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. The Commonwealth of Virginia is removing the largest Confederate statue remaining in the U.S. following authorization by all three branches of state government, including a unanimous decision by the Supreme Court of Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Black Lives Matter activists gather around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee the night before it is scheduled to be removed in Richmond, Virginia, USA, 07 September 2021. Erected more than 130 years ago, it is the largest confederate statue in the US. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
Aerial view of the pedestal where the statue of Christopher Columbus Statue was placed at Paseo de la Reforma avenue on September 07, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
In an aerial view, workers dismantle a 58-meter-high statue of Guan Gong weighing more than 1,200 tons on September 7, 2021 in Jingzhou, Hubei Province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
A handout satellite image made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of typhoon Chanthu as it churned the Philippine Sea, 09 September 2021 (issued 10 September 2021). EPA-EFE/NASA HANDOUT
Citizens use umbrellas amid rainfall caused by typhoon Conson as they cross a bridge in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 08 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Villagers ride a backhoe on a flooded road in Cavite city, Philippines, 08 September 2021. Typhoon Conson made landfall in the eastern Philippines causing power outages, floods, and damage to properties from its winds that reached 120 km per hour. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Villagers maneuver on a makeshift bridge at a flooded community brought by Typhoon Conson in Muntinlupa city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 10 September 2021.  EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
A villager holding a baby maneuvers on a makeshift bridge at a flooded community brought by Typhoon Conson in Muntinlupa city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 10 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Cats sit on a makeshift bridge at a flooded community brought by Typhoon Conson in Muntinlupa city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 10 September 2021. According to reports, another Typhoon that threatens the Philippines after Typhoon Conson on September 08, brought devastation in the country. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
A train crossing railway tracks submerged in rainwater after monsoon rains in Lahore, Pakistan, 10 September 2021. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the strong monsoon weather system giving rains in the country is likely to persist during the week. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR
Detail of two exposed bedrooms in a building of which part of the wall was knocked down after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit yesterday close to 9:00 pm on September 08, 2021 in Acapulco, Mexico.  (Photo by Raul Aguirre/Getty Images)
Inhabitants of suburbs affected by heavy rains remove debris from the mud, in the city of Tula, in Hidalgo state, Mexico, on 09 September 2021 (issued 10 September 2021). EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez
After a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit on September 07, 2021 in Acapulco, Mexico. The epicenter was located 14 kilometers southeast of Acapulco and over 150 replicas followed through the night.  (Photo by Raul Aguirre/Getty Images)
A woman shows the damage to her home, today in a neighborhood in the municipality of Ecatepec, in the State of Mexico, Mexico, 08 September 2021. A 7.1 magnitude earthquake strongly shook southern and central Mexico, on 07 September leaving one person dead and minor material damage. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman
Smoke rises as firemen and civilians try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a hospital for Covid-19 patients in Tetovo, Republic of North Macedonia, 08 September 2021. Multiple casualties have been reported by the Ministry of Health when a fire, thought to have been triggered by oxygen cylinders that provide oxygen to patients with a more severe clinical case of Covid-19, broke at the hospital. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Flames are seen near to the Montesol urbanization in Estepona (Malaga), Spain, 09 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Antonio Paz
A woman wears a face mask as she worships Lord Shiva (Hindu god of creation and destruction) to mark the Teej festival amid the coronavirus pandemic fear in Kathmandu, Nepal, 09 September 2021. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
An Indian artist prepares Lord Ganesha idols for sale at roadside shop ahead of Lord Ganesh Festival in New Delhi, India, 09 September 2021. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
Njazo Moyo, a painter and cultural artist walks the streets of Braamfisherville dressed in traditional attire on September 04, 2021 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie)
The humanitarian project ‘The Walk’ arrives in the alleys of the ancient center of Naples, Italy, 08 September 2021, bringing the gigant puppet Amal, symbolizing a Syrian refugee girl and created by famous Handspring Puppet Company, to numerous European cities. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at the painting ‘Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window’ as she attends the opening of the exhibition on the Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer in Germany ‘Johannes Vermeer. On Reflection’ at the Old Masters Picture Gallery of the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden (SKD), in Dresden, Germany, 09 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Jens Schlueter
A view of the sculptures project ‘Travellers/Les Voyageurs’ by French artist Cedric Le Borgneat as part of the contemporary culture forum ‘White Night’ in Riga, Latvia, 09 September 2021. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
Birmingham 2022 National Ticket Ballot Launch – The National Ballot is now open for next year’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on September 07, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Birmingham 2022 )
Volunteer Anre Bouguenon (L) cares for one of the 300 parrots at the Brainy Birds Parrot rescue and rehabilitation center in Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 September 2021 (issued 09 September 2021). EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Despite being officially canceled due again this year to coronavirus concerns, a scaled-down version of the West Indian Day Parade moves down Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn on September 06, 2021 in New York City.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Iris Apfel sits for a portrait during her 100th Birthday Party at Central Park Tower on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Central Park Tower)
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attend the red carpet of the movie “Scenes From a Marriage (Ep. 1 and 2)” during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Visitors gather to look at the Dom Cathedral that is bathed in an artistic light mural during the Festival of Lights on September 08, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
The Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept vehicle at the IAA Munich Motor Show in Munich, Germany, on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The IAA, taking place in Munich for the first time, is the first in-person major European car show since the Coronavirus pandemic started. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

