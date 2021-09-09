Newsdeck

Get COVID-19 vaccine or please quit, Zimbabwe tells government workers

By Reuters 9 September 2021
Caption
epa09312698 Newspaper headlines on the latest covid-19 pandemic situation are displayed on a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, 30 June 2021. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has introduced level four lockdown measures following a recent surge in covid-19 cases. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

HARARE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Government workers in Zimbabwe who do not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should resign, its justice minister said on Tuesday.

Reuters

The southern African nation has so far vaccinated 2.7 million people, against a target of inoculating two-thirds of its 15 million population by the end of the year. President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government says it has paid for 12 million COVID-19 doses from China.

Ziyambi Ziyambi said while Zimbabweans would not be forced to get vaccinated, those in the public service had a responsibility to protect the public by getting COVID-19 shots.

“We are not forcing you to be vaccinated but if you are a government employee, for the protection of others and the people that you are serving, get vaccinated,” Ziyambi told private radio station ZiFM Stereo.

He did not suggest that the authorities would punish government employees who refuse the vaccine, but said they should take it upon themselves to quit.

“If you want to enjoy your rights, which are in the constitution, you can resign,” he said.

Ziyambi did not pick calls when contacted for comment.

The Zimbabwean government employs more than 200,000 people, with teachers accounting for the largest number.

Ziyambi said “there will come a time when we will not want any teacher who is not vaccinated.”

Zimbabwe has recorded 125,671 COVID-19 cases and 4,493 deaths since the start of the outbreak last year, with more than half of these in the past two months.

The Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions, which represents government employees, said it would provide a comment later.

Vaccines are now available to all adults in Zimbabwe, but supplies are scarce and clinics understaffed, especially in the capital Harare, where residents often have to queue up from early in the morning for the hope of a shot. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Peter Graff)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

Gallery

OUR BURNING PLANET

Conservationist vs David Mabuza: Court hears evidence of massive land claims fraud

By Kevin Bloom

OP-ED

Massive ammunition theft in Durban raises fears of increased volatility and political violence in KwaZulu-Natal

Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime
14 hours ago
11 mins

MASS SURVEILLANCE, PART ONE

Here’s how Johannesburg security cameras track you

Heidi Swart
12 hours ago
15 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

DECLASSIFIED UK

Britain supported Pakistan while the south Asia nation helped the Taliban kill UK troops
Matt Kennard and Mark Curtis 1 hour ago
9 mins

Japan had a monster-collecting card game as far back as the Edo period (1603-1868).

PARLIAMENT

Godongwana’s Q&A debut: Hints of action on the economic front, but details remain scarce

Marianne Merten 11 hours ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

Actively playing the long game: Lessons from investing our clients’ money through major crises

Coronation
16 hours ago
3 mins

OP-ED

‘De-Zumafication’ and the possibly terminal crisis of the ANC

Raymond Suttner
20 hours ago
11 mins

OP-ED

Mandatory vaccination at the workplace is a progressive workers’ demand

Halton Cheadle, Di Cooper and Mike Morris
11 hours ago
6 mins

SPECIAL REPORT

KZN: Umlazi gripped by fear after 11 gunned down in two hits

Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize
12 hours ago
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved