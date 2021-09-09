The agencies told the companies they must enforce the new regulations and end their focus on profit to prevent minors from becoming addicted to games. They should also remove “obscene and violent content” and avoid “unhealthy tendencies, such as money-worship and effeminacy.”

“The authorities ordered the enterprises and platforms to tighten examination of the contents of their games,” Xinhua said. “The platforms must also resist unfair competition to prevent excessive market concentration or even monopolies in the industry.”

Chinese gaming stocks listed in the U.S. tumbled with Netease falling 5.2% and Bilibili Inc. 5.9%. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index slumped 3.3%. Tencent, the country’s largest gaming company, dropped as much as 4% in Hong Kong.

“We believe in healthy game play and take very seriously the physical and mental health of minors,” Tencent said in a statement. “We appreciate the guidance and instruction from the relevant regulators, and will work hard to be in full compliance with all rules relating to youth game addiction and content regulation.”

Here are key points mentioned by Xinhua: