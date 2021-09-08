World

White House says it has not validated Taliban government in Afghanistan

By Reuters 8 September 2021
epa08982340 Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Al Drago / POOL

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The United States has not conveyed that it will validate the Taliban government in Afghanistan, the White House said on Wednesday.

“This is a caretaker Cabinet,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. “No one in this administration, not the president nor anyone on the national security team, would suggest that the Taliban are respected and valued members of the global community. They have not earned that in any way, and we’ve never assessed that.”

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

