BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA Reserve Bank governor hints South Africa could move to a lower inflation target

By Mfuneko Toyana 8 September 2021

South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has defended the bank’s inflation targeting policy, fending off calls for a stronger focus on jobs just as the unemployment rate hit another record high. But the monetary policy chief dropped strong hints that the country could move to a lower inflation target, saying that doing so two decades ago was a ‘major policy mistake’.

Mfuneko Toyana

“The low interest rates in the 1960s were possible because of low inflation. It follows that, if we want to keep interest rates low, the most important thing we can do is to lower the inflation target,” said Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago.

“The original target range was meant to shift down from 3-6% to 3-5% by 2004, and then further down to 2-4%, following a clear glide path. But then, after losing our nerve in 2001 when the rand depreciated during the Argentine crisis, the potentially inflationary consequences led us to put off moving lower than 3-6%. This was a major policy mistake, unfortunately, because it entrenched higher inflation and higher inflation expectations.”

South Africa adopted an inflation-targeting policy of keeping consumer price inflation (CPI) between 3% and 6% in 2000, during a time when price growth was near double digits and threatened to derail the relative economic stability achieved in the wake of the fall of apartheid. 

CPI, however, remained high for the decade and a half after, forcing the Reserve Bank to keep lending rates high and drawing the ire of some trade unions and civil society groups, who called for the SARB to support growth and employment more explicitly as the coronavirus dragged the economy to its worst contraction in 100 years. 

Consumer prices have tailed off, falling to a 15-year low of 2.1% in May 2020, but pressure on the bank has not cooled. Annual inflation currently sits at 4.6%, and has been near the midpoint of the SARB’s 3-6% target for the past two years. Interest rates, or the repo rate, are at a record 3.5% after the bank slashed them by 300 basis points last year. 

In his speech on Wednesday, Kganyago said the way to keep price growth low, and lending rates with it, was to lower the inflation target, adding that he would prefer a “point target” rather than a range. 

“As I have argued previously, a more appropriate target would be a point target of around 3% or 4%, putting us in the same territory as our peers… I take the view that 3% would be a good point target.”

The National Treasury is due to begin a periodic review of the country’s macroeconomic policy framework in early 2022, where policies such as capital and exchange rate controls, will be revisited and potential changes put out for public comment. 

The review is likely to be where the SARB lobbies for a lowering of the inflation target, the ultimate decision being that of newly appointed Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. BM/DM 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Icasa will ditch spectrum auction litigation — if cell providers agree to limit challenges

By Mfuneko Toyana

SCORPIO

Trillian liquidators label Centaur Mining a ‘Gupta puppet’

Jessica Bezuidenhout
22 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Driver’s licence renewal: Transport department’s Mr Fix should focus on his broken service delivery system

Toby Shapshak
07 SEP
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

Sponsored Content

Performing in a pandemic: Bonitas announces healthy annual results
Bonitas 05 SEP
5 mins

Peanut butter in the United States must contain 90% peanuts. Anything less is termed "peanut spread".

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s GDP expands 1.2% in the second quarter — services, agriculture shine

Mfuneko Toyana 07 SEP
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South African ad industry shaken up by Accenture-King James deal

Tim Cohen
07 SEP
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s third-quarter consumer confidence improves but remains in negative territory

Mfuneko Toyana
06 SEP
2 mins

Sponsored Content

South Africans seize last chance to buy into Montenegro’s citizenship-by-investment programme before it ends

Sable International
07 SEP
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Here’s how to get your share of the R42-billion in unclaimed retirement benefits

Neesa Moodley
07 SEP
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Annual results: Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals reports 136% spike in earnings, flags Transnet woes

Ed Stoddard
06 SEP
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved