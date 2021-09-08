Business Maverick

BlackRock Sets Up $1 Billion Maiden China Fund as Soros Laments

By Bloomberg 8 September 2021
Caption
Rachel Lord, head of Europe, middle east and Africa for Blackrock Inc., pauses during a Bloomberg Television interview at the Blackrock Inc. wealth symposium in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Policy mistakes such as a hard Brexit pose the greatest risk amid a synchronized global slowdown, according to Blackrock Vice President Philipp Hildebrand.

BlackRock Inc. raised 6.7 billion yuan ($1 billion) for its first China mutual fund, starting onshore investments for clients in the world’s most promising wealth market right after billionaire financier George Soros called its China investment a “tragic mistake.”  

Bloomberg

The U.S. giant’s local unit closed fundraising days ahead of the Sept. 10 deadline without hitting a planned 8 billion yuan ceiling, in order to start investing sooner, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing internal considerations. The fund attracted more than 111,000 investors, the company said.“We are very proud of achieving this milestone for our China fund management business, and are grateful for investors’ overwhelming support,” Rachel Lord, BlackRock’s chair and head of Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

BlackRock is leading a global foray into China’s asset management industry after becoming the first wholly foreign-owned mutual fund manager. Foreign investors are seeking growth potential despite worries from critics like Soros, who wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed this week that the push by the world’s largest money manager into China could risk clients’ money and U.S. security interests.

While BlackRock faces a challenge appealing to yield-hungry Chinese retail investors in a crowded industry that’s dominated by local firms, it’s tapping the market in one of its strongest years. New mutual funds have raised more than 2 trillion yuan this year through August, already the second-highest annual amount ever, only trailing last year’s record 3.1 trillion yuan.

Read More
Wall Street Struggles to Keep Up in China Mutual Fund Boom
Inside the Cutthroat World of China Mutual Fund Livestreaming
Vanguard Mired in Price War After Retreat From China 

BlackRock has been issuing mutual fund products with Bank of China Investment Management, which it has held a stake in since 2006. The company also tested the waters a few years ago with a private securities fund business, which ceased operations after it won the mutual fund license as required under Chinese rules.

The BlackRock China New Horizon Mixed Securities Investment Fund will be managed by Alex Tang, a 16-year veteran of investing in China’s A share markets, and Shan Xiuli.

Support from investors and distribution partners has been “extremely encouraging,” said Chi Zhang, BlackRock Fund Management’s general manager. “We are committed to bringing long-term investment opportunities for Chinese investors.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Icasa will ditch spectrum auction litigation — if cell providers agree to limit challenges

By Mfuneko Toyana

SCORPIO

Trillian liquidators label Centaur Mining a ‘Gupta puppet’

Jessica Bezuidenhout
5 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Driver’s licence renewal: Transport department’s Mr Fix should focus on his broken service delivery system

Toby Shapshak
8 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s GDP expands 1.2% in the second quarter — services, agriculture shine
Mfuneko Toyana 8 hours ago
3 mins

"As he caught his footing his head fell back and the Milky Way flowed down inside him with a roar." ~ Yasunari Kawabata

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South African ad industry shaken up by Accenture-King James deal

Tim Cohen 7 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s third-quarter consumer confidence improves but remains in negative territory

Mfuneko Toyana
06 SEP
2 mins

Sponsored Content

South Africans seize last chance to buy into Montenegro’s citizenship-by-investment programme before it ends

Sable International
9 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Here’s how to get your share of the R42-billion in unclaimed retirement benefits

Neesa Moodley
8 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Annual results: Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals reports 136% spike in earnings, flags Transnet woes

Ed Stoddard
06 SEP
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mystery offer: New twist in efforts to save Ascendis from collapse

Ray Mahlaka
06 SEP
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved