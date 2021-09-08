Business Maverick

Bitcoin Nurses Losses in Wake of El Salvador’s Glitched Rollout

By Bloomberg 8 September 2021
Caption
A pedestrian opens a door to a Chivo Bitcoin automated teller machine (ATM) booth at Gerardo Barrios plaza in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. El Salvador began installing Bitcoin ATMs, allowing its citizens to convert the cryptocurrency into U.S. dollars and withdraw it in cash, as part of the governments plan to make the token legal tender.

Bitcoin was nursing losses Wednesday after plunging amid El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender.

Bloomberg

The virtual coin was trading at about $47,200 as of 7:30 a.m. in Singapore, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses. The downdraft also swept across tokens such as Ether and Dogecoin, as well as the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.

“Social media platforms were very cautious over the weekend that a plunge could occur following El Salvador’s big day,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note. Some investors likely bought in anticipation of the nation implementing its Bitcoin law Sept. 7 and then moved to “sell the fact,” he said.

Bitcoin steadies after plunge amid El Salvador rollout

El Salvador’s experiment using Bitcoin — the biggest test of its real-world usefulness — had a rocky start as the rollout was hampered by technical glitches to the official digital wallet that later appeared to be resolved. President Nayib Bukele said on Twitter the country now holds 550 Bitcoin after buying when the price fell.

Tuesday’s selloff is the most significant break in the rebound that had lifted Bitcoin almost 75% since late July. Overall cryptocurrency market value fell about $300 billion in the past 24 hours, according to tracker CoinGecko.

Billionaire Mike Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings and a long-time cryptocurrency bull, said the market for digital coins was running strong over the last eight weeks and became overbought. Interest from individual investors spiked on the back of large institutions jumping on board the crypto wagon, he said.

Oanda’s Moya argued that Bitcoin’s “fundamentals remain intact, as prices iron out a new trading range between the $46,000 and $53,000 levels.”

Traders will be monitoring Asian stocks tied to cryptocurrencies, after North American peers like Riot Blockchain Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., Coinbase Global Inc. and MicroStrategy Inc. tumbled.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Icasa will ditch spectrum auction litigation — if cell providers agree to limit challenges

By Mfuneko Toyana

SCORPIO

Trillian liquidators label Centaur Mining a ‘Gupta puppet’

Jessica Bezuidenhout
5 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Driver’s licence renewal: Transport department’s Mr Fix should focus on his broken service delivery system

Toby Shapshak
8 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s GDP expands 1.2% in the second quarter — services, agriculture shine
Mfuneko Toyana 8 hours ago
3 mins

Every Miss America since 1960 is still alive.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South African ad industry shaken up by Accenture-King James deal

Tim Cohen 7 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s third-quarter consumer confidence improves but remains in negative territory

Mfuneko Toyana
06 SEP
2 mins

Sponsored Content

South Africans seize last chance to buy into Montenegro’s citizenship-by-investment programme before it ends

Sable International
9 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Here’s how to get your share of the R42-billion in unclaimed retirement benefits

Neesa Moodley
8 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Annual results: Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals reports 136% spike in earnings, flags Transnet woes

Ed Stoddard
06 SEP
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mystery offer: New twist in efforts to save Ascendis from collapse

Ray Mahlaka
06 SEP
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved