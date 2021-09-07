Maverick Citizen

Unequal Before The Law

By Mgobhozi and Africartoons 7 September 2021

Mgobhozi and Africartoons

Gallery

All Comments 1

  • This cartoon says it all – I’m to disgusted to comment on this travesty of justice apart from saying most of us ( taxpayers) didn’t expect the ANC or the Judicial system to do the right thing anyway….they’re all as corrupt as each other. SA sadly becoming a shithole African country! What a waste.

