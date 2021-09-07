Newsdeck

Russell to join Hamilton at Mercedes in all-British lineup

By Reuters 7 September 2021
Caption
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 13: Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Great Britain during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 13, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - George Russell will replace Valtteri Bottas and race for Mercedes next season in an all-British line-up with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

Reuters

* Russell confirmed at Mercedes as Hamilton’s new team mate

* Williams driver replaces departing Bottas

* Mercedes to have all-British line-up in 2022

By Alan Baldwin

The news was entirely expected and effectively confirmed when Bottas, 32, announced on Monday his switch to the Alfa Romeo team.

Russell, who is in his third season at Williams, will be Hamilton’s first new team mate since Bottas also joined from Williams in 2017 to take the place of retired 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.

Mercedes have won the last seven drivers’ and constructors’ championships and are leading the current team standings after 13 races, although Hamilton is three points behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Hamilton, 36, has a contract for 2022 and 2023.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t absolutely buzzing. It’s a huge opportunity and one I want to grab with both hands,” said Russell, 23.

“But I’m under no illusions as to the scale of the challenge; it’s going to be a steep learning curve.

“I’ve looked up to Lewis since I was in go-karts and the opportunity to learn from someone who has become a role model both on and off track can only benefit me as a driver, a professional, and a human being,” added the 2018 Formula Two champion.

The youngster has already raced once for Mercedes, a stand-out performance at last December’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain when Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to start.

Russell qualified on the front row and led from the start but finished ninth after the team made a mess of the pitstop and he then suffered a late puncture after an impressive fight back through the field that also brought him the fastest lap.

He scored his first points for Williams this season, again catching the eye with a sensational qualifying performance in the wet in Belgium to put his uncompetitive car on the front row.

He took second place in that ‘race’ in Spa that ended after a couple of laps behind the safety car.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said the decision to replace Bottas had nonetheless not been an easy process or a straightforward decision.

The Finn was strongly backed by Hamilton, who has had a relatively easy time over their years together and has won the last four titles, but Russell is managed by Mercedes and has long been seen as the face of the team’s future.

“He has been a winner in every racing category – and the past three seasons with Williams have given us a taste of what the future could hold for him in F1,” said Wolff.

“Now, it is our challenge together to help him continue learning within our environment and alongside Lewis, the greatest F1 driver of all time.

“I am confident that as their relationship grows, they will form a strong team and deliver for Mercedes on and off the track in the years ahead.”

Russell’s departure leaves Mercedes-powered Williams with a seat to fill.

Red Bull-backed Thai racer Alexander Albon and Mercedes-contracted Formula E champion Nyck de Vries are vying for the drive, with a possible opening also alongside Bottas at Alfa Romeo. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Gareth Jones and Christian Radnedge)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

Duduzane Zuma — South Africa’s aspirant president trailed by claims of ties to the criminal underbelly of society

By Caryn Dolley

ISS TODAY: ANALYSIS

Côte d’Ivoire’s renewed stance on graft paying dividends but citizens are still being kept in the dark  

Deo Gumba for ISS TODAY
15 mins ago
4 mins

TENNIS

Impressive SA star Lloyd Harris to face Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in US Open quarterfinals

Craig Ray
33 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

Maverick Citizen: Tuesday Editorial

Social justice needs a capable state – so what is civil society doing about it?
Mark Heywood 2 hours ago
9 mins

HP Lovecraft wrote an entire essay on why cats are better than dogs.

Maverick Citizen

Unequal Before The Law

Mgobhozi and Africartoons 4 hours ago
< 1 min

SPECIAL REPORT

Hello, this is your government speaking: Rise of global surveillance practices during Covid has insights for South Africa

Heidi Swart
13 hours ago
9 mins

Sponsored Content

Performing in a pandemic: Bonitas announces healthy annual results

Bonitas
05 SEP
5 mins

ANALYSIS

‘A palpable sense of anger’: Ramaphosa (sort of) defines the ANC’s task ahead of local elections

Stephen Grootes
12 hours ago
5 mins

ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS

On the hustings: Party campaigns to kick off this week after IEC announcement

Carien du Plessis
12 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved