CAPE METRO NEWSFLASH

More needs to be done to address the violence ‘debilitating’ Cape Town’s housing projects, says JP Smith

By Karabo Mafolo 7 September 2021

Law enforcement officers clash with residents in Mfuleni, Cape Town on 20 July 2020. Law enforcement reportedly demolished many structures that had been built illegally. Residents protested and threw stones and rocks at passing cars, and burnt two vehicles, one of which belonged to the City's electrical department. They also blocked the N2 highway with burning tyres. Public Order Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon to disperse the protesters. (Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith told the committee that more needs to be done to address the violence that he said was stalling housing projects in the City of Cape Town.

Karabo Mafolo

At Tuesday’s virtual mayoral committee meeting, JP Smith, the committee member for safety and security, said more needed to be done to address the violence “debilitating” the City of Cape Town’s ability to complete and hand over houses. 

Smith was speaking about a report submitted to the committee on human settlement projects affected by gang violence, alleged extortion, sabotage, vandalism, theft and land occupations.

He suggested there should be regular meetings with presentations on the number of arrests made and the number of reported extortion cases related to violence that affects the city’s housing projects. 

Smith didn’t elaborate on how else the mayoral committee could address the violence affecting human settlement projects. 

Malusi Booi, mayoral committee member for human settlements, said separate meetings were needed with the different directorates “because this doesn’t just affect human settlements, it affects all the directorates”.

The report, which comes from the City’s human settlements committee, said “the [Human Settlements] Department approached the Mayor [Dan Plato] about this matter, which led to engagements with the Safety and Security Directorate. The outcome of these engagements culminated in a proposed plan for Safety and Security to provide security to contractors on site. The final aspects of this plan must still be finalised.”

Speaking about the outcome of engagements between the safety and security and human settlements directorates, Smith said it was “problematic how slow this was moving”. 

“In effect, the costs for this are going to be borne by human settlements or by safety and security, which will take away resources from other projects where we’re already being criticised for not doing enough,” he said. 

The report merely recommended that it be submitted and noted by the mayoral committee. 

Smith said he was “a little uncomfortable” with “just noting the report” because it didn’t seem like “an adequate response to this level of crisis”.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith suggested regular meetings with presentations on the number of arrests made and the number of reported extortion cases related to violence that affects the city’s housing projects. (Photo by Gallo Images / Network24 / Jaco Marais)

According to the report, at the Atlantis Kanonkop Phase 1 housing project, stones were thrown in eight units earlier this year. Small fittings were damaged and removed. The damage cost the city R30,000. This led to a delay of one month in handing over six houses. 

At Valhalla Park, the upgrade of 8ste Laan was terminated after repeated intimidation of the contractors on site. They were threatened with weapons and the construction was vandalised. This happened between July 2017 and May 2019.

The financial implication for this was R3,4-million.

Two ad hoc units were occupied at the Gugulethu Infill Housing Project between June 2020 and July 2021. According to the report, an estimated R400,000 was spent on legal costs as the City tried to evict them.

According to the report, the City’s housing offices haven’t been spared either. In 2018, the Macassar Housing Office was set alight while staff were inside. The report doesn’t say if there were any reported injuries and how much it cost to fix the damage.

Staff members were also often intimidated, had their cars vandalised and in some cases were hijacked. 

These incidents “have wide-reaching implications to the City’s staff wellness, social cohesion and socioeconomic development in the community”, notes the report. 

At a human settlements committee meeting in 2020, Booi said R16-million had been reprioritised to prevent land occupations, which he said had delayed much-needed housing development projects in the metro.

“I have asked the directorate to reprioritise money for private security. We have secured R16-million where we’ll safeguard our sites; that’s why attempts [to occupy land recently] in Mfuleni haven’t succeeded,” Booi told the committee. 

Residents of Mfuleni in Cape Town clashed with law enforcement on 20 July 2020 after the latter reportedly demolished many illegally built structures. (Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

In May 2021, the council approved an additional R170,8-million allocation for additional security to protect City-owned land as part of the 2021/22 budget. 

“This brings the total budget allocated for protecting City land to prevent the negative fallouts of unlawful occupation to approximately R252-million in the new financial year,” read the City’s statement. 

According to the City, the start of lockdown in March 2020 saw the establishment of 54 new settlements of various sizes across the city.  Some of these new informal settlements were named “Covid-19”, “Lockdown” and “Sanitiser” by residents. DM

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

ANALYSIS

Duduzane Zuma — South Africa’s aspirant president trailed by claims of ties to the criminal underbelly of society

By Caryn Dolley

CAPE METRO NEWSFLASH

More needs to be done to address the violence ‘debilitating’ Cape Town’s housing projects, says JP Smith

Karabo Mafolo
2 mins ago
3 mins

ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS

The voters: A guide to what we need to know

Sandisiwe Shoba
19 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

OUT-OF-JAIL CARD

Jacob Zuma needed to have met these medical conditions to get medical parole. Did he?
Ferial Haffajee 7 mins ago
3 mins

In the final two years of his life Van Gogh averaged about three paintings per week.

TGIFood

What’s cooking today: Venison neck & guanciale potjie

Tony Jackman 37 mins ago
2 mins

ISS TODAY: ANALYSIS

Côte d’Ivoire’s renewed stance on graft paying dividends but citizens are still being kept in the dark  

Deo Gumba for ISS TODAY
3 hours ago
4 mins

TENNIS

Impressive SA star Lloyd Harris to face Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in US Open quarterfinals

Craig Ray
3 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen: Tuesday Editorial

Social justice needs a capable state – so what is civil society doing about it?

Mark Heywood
5 hours ago
9 mins

Maverick Citizen

Unequal Before The Law

Mgobhozi and Africartoons
7 hours ago
< 1 min

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved