Business Maverick

George Soros Calls BlackRock’s China Investment ‘Tragic Mistake’

By Bloomberg 7 September 2021
Caption
George Soros, billionaire and founder of Soros Fund Management LLC, pauses while speaking at an event on day three of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. World leaders, influential executives, bankers and policy makers attend the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos from Jan. 21 - 24.

George Soros criticized BlackRock Inc.’s China push as a risk to clients’ money and U.S. security interests, in the billionaire financier and philanthropist’s latest broadside against investment in the world’s second-largest economy. 

Bloomberg

“Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake,” Soros wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. “It is likely to lose money for BlackRock’s clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the U.S. and other democracies.”

BlackRock is leading a global foray into China’s asset management industry. The world’s largest money manager last month began offering investment products to Chinese individuals, two months after winning approval to become the nation’s first wholly foreign-owned mutual fund firm.

The commentary was one several that Soros has written in recent weeks to warn against closer economic ties to Xi Jinping’s China amid a wave of market-roiling crackdowns. Soros denounced Xi in another Journal op-ed last month as “the most dangerous enemy of open societies in the world” and subsequently argued in the Financial Times that Congress should pass legislation limiting asset managers’ investments to “companies where actual governance structures are both transparent and aligned with stakeholders.”

In the latest piece, Soros said BlackRock appeared to misunderstand Xi, whose administration he said regarded all Chinese companies as “instruments of the one-party state.”

The divergent views from two of the world’s most influential money managers underscore the increasingly fraught environment confronting financial firms in Asia’s largest economy. While Xi has made it easier for foreign investors to participate in domestic markets, his government is also tightening its grip on the private sector and clashing with the U.S. on everything from cybersecurity to human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Soros said the curbs that began with the sudden cancellation of Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering last year have since “reached a crescendo.” He cited the actions against ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc. days after its New York listing, and the crackdown on “U.S.-financed” Chinese tutoring companies. Soros also said BlackRock managers must be aware of an “enormous crisis brewing in China’s real estate market.”

Although Soros remains an influential backer of U.S. President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party, he no longer manages outside money and is a minority voice for now on Wall Street. BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and most of their major peers in money management and banking have decided the opportunities in China outweigh the risks.

“Today, the U.S. and China are engaged in a life and death conflict between two systems of governance: repressive and democratic,” Soros said.

–With assistance from Michael Patterson and Zhang Dingmin.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s third-quarter consumer confidence improves but remains in negative territory

By Mfuneko Toyana

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Annual results: Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals reports 136% spike in earnings, flags Transnet woes

Ed Stoddard
9 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mystery offer: New twist in efforts to save Ascendis from collapse

Ray Mahlaka
9 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 31 seconds ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Sweet success: RCL reports 14% rise in revenue after a boom in its sugar and baking businesses during Covid
Mfuneko Toyana 8 hours ago
2 mins

Fist bumps are more hygienic than high fives or handshakes.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy finally delivers June and July mining data to Stats SA

Ed Stoddard 9 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Social security green paper furore proves blue-sky thinking is dangerous business in the rainbow nation

Mfuneko Toyana
9 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The great cashierless store debate: Should Shoprite shelve the idea?

Tim Cohen
9 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Ambitious global appliance brand Beko plugs into African market

Elna Schütz
9 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Practical pivots: How the restaurant industry can band together to weather the pandemic storm

Elna Schütz
10 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business Unity’s Bonang Mohale: South Africa is now a hard sell to the global investment community

Ray Mahlaka
05 SEP
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved