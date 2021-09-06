Tony Jackman’s take on a Caribbean mutton curry, served on a matt black plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Sosaties need sweet and sour, chutney and vinegar. Add some Obies to get them nice and tipsy before they go on the coals.

Tony Jackman Follow Save More

Chutney, Old Brown Sherry and dried peaches. That’s a combination redolent of Cape cuisine and good times at the braai side. All you need is a Klippies & Coke to wash it down.

These sosaties are quick and easy to prepare, but you need to allow time for them to marinate. Once the coals are ready, be careful not to overcook them as the pork will dry out. It’s always tempting to cook pork for longer, but they don’t take long at all to cook.

(Makes 4 skewers)

Ingredients

600 g pork fillet

½ cup brown grape vinegar

½ cup Old Brown Sherry (Obies)

½ cup Mrs H S Ball’s chutney

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp dried crushed garlic

16 dried peach slices

1 red bell pepper

Funky Ouma black garlic pink salt

Method

Mix together the vinegar, sherry and chutney and stir in the ground ginger and dried crushed garlic.

Cut the pork into thick chunks and douse them in the marinade. Add the dried peach slices and make sure everything is well covered by the marinade. Let them steep in the fridge for several hours.

Prepare hot coals. Remove the pork and peaches from the fridge a couple of hours before cooking them.

Thread pieces of pork onto skewers, interspersed with peach slices and pieces of red pepper.

Season the skewers on all sides with Funky Ouma Black Garlic Pink Salt. I love this product and swear by it. But season with plain salt if you prefer.

Braai them close to hot coals, turning every 30 seconds or so. The fruit will char, but it’s a burn that adds to the flavour; it’s good char. Four minutes on each side should be enough. DM/TGIFood

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. For more information, click here.

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

SUBSCRIBE: There’s much more from Tony Jackman and his food writing colleagues in his weekly TGIFood newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Subscribe here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.