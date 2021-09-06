TGIFood

What’s cooking today: Drunken peach & pork sosaties

By Tony Jackman 6 September 2021

Tony Jackman’s take on a Caribbean mutton curry, served on a matt black plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Sosaties need sweet and sour, chutney and vinegar. Add some Obies to get them nice and tipsy before they go on the coals.

Tony Jackman

Chutney, Old Brown Sherry and dried peaches. That’s a combination redolent of Cape cuisine and good times at the braai side. All you need is a Klippies & Coke to wash it down.

These sosaties are quick and easy to prepare, but you need to allow time for them to marinate. Once the coals are ready, be careful not to overcook them as the pork will dry out. It’s always tempting to cook pork for longer, but they don’t take long at all to cook.

(Makes 4 skewers)

Ingredients

600 g pork fillet

½ cup brown grape vinegar

½ cup Old Brown Sherry (Obies)

½ cup Mrs H S Ball’s chutney

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp dried crushed garlic

16 dried peach slices

1 red bell pepper

Funky Ouma black garlic pink salt

Method

Mix together the vinegar, sherry and chutney and stir in the ground ginger and dried crushed garlic.

Cut the pork into thick chunks and douse them in the marinade. Add the dried peach slices and make sure everything is well covered by the marinade. Let them steep in the fridge for several hours.

Prepare hot coals. Remove the pork and peaches from the fridge a couple of hours before cooking them.

Thread pieces of pork onto skewers, interspersed with peach slices and pieces of red pepper.

Season the skewers on all sides with Funky Ouma Black Garlic Pink Salt. I love this product and swear by it. But season with plain salt if you prefer.

Braai them close to hot coals, turning every 30 seconds or so. The fruit will char, but it’s a burn that adds to the flavour; it’s good char. Four minutes on each side should be enough. DM/TGIFood

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. For more information, click here.

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

SUBSCRIBE: There’s much more from Tony Jackman and his food writing colleagues in his weekly TGIFood newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Subscribe here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS: NEWSFLASH

IEC set to re-open candidate registrations and propose 1 November as elections date

By Carien du Plessis

THE AFTERMATH

July riot ‘instigator’ Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma back in Pietermaritzburg court

Des Erasmus
11 mins ago
3 mins

TGIFood

What’s cooking today: Drunken peach & pork sosaties

Tony Jackman
53 seconds ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 45 mins ago

ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS

Searching for salvation: Definitive week lies ahead for ANC after ConCourt IEC judgment
Carien du Plessis 15 hours ago
4 mins

Over 1% of Austria's GDP is generated from Red Bull.

GROUNDUP

Mayor promises probe into shoddily built Johannesburg RDP flats

Masego Mafata 36 mins ago
3 mins

ISS TODAY: ANALYSIS

Securocrat impunity may be a thing of the past if Zambian president gets his way 

Ringisai Chikohomero for ISS TODAY
34 mins ago
4 mins

GROUNDUP

City of Cape Town defends its demolition of homeless Green Point tent camp in court

Marecia Damons
32 mins ago
3 mins

DM168 GLOBAL VIEWS

It’s the end of US involvement in Afghanistan, but the beginning of strategic responses from neighbours

J Brooks Spector
27 mins ago
9 mins

GROUNDUP

Free art therapy, drama and stories help Joburg’s inner-city children find themselves and their way

Masego Mafata
4 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved