World

U.S. Open day eight

By Reuters 6 September 2021
Caption
Lloyd Harris plays a backhand in his quarterfinal match against Kei Nishikori at the Dubai Open on March 18 2021. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times in GMT):

Reuters

 

 

2010 RADUCANU THROUGH TO FIRST MAJOR QUARTER-FINAL

British teenager Emma Raducanu extended her fairytale run at the U.S. Open with a 6-2 6-1 victory over American Shelby Rogers to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time.

 

1840 ZVEREV ZIPS PAST SINNER

Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev, seeded fourth, extended his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-4 6-4 7-6(7) victory over Italian 13th seed Jannik Sinner.

 

READ MORE:

Economical Zverev rolls into U.S. Open quarters

Bencic survives Swiatek test to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

Struggling Krejcikova halts Muguruza comeback to reach quarters

Absence of Federer, Nadal extra motivation at US Open, says Tiafoe

McIlroy lends support to Osaka over decision to take break

Auger-Aliassime breaks down Tiafoe’s defences to reach quarters

Alcaraz youngest in Open era to reach men’s QF at Flushing Meadows

Fearless Fernandez knocks out another champion to reach quarter-finals

Speedy Medvedev makes quick work of Evans in U.S. Open fourth round

Qualifier Van de Zandschulp tames Argentine battler to reach quarters

Svitolina stays in U.S. Open hunt by beating Halep in fourth round

Nobody beats Shelby Rogers six times in a row

Fearless teenagers and hungry qualifiers light up U.S. Open

American Rogers defeats number one Barty in shock U.S. Open upset

British teen star Raducanu taking ‘dream’ Grand Slam run in stride

U.S. Open order of play on Monday

 

1720 BENCIC SURVIVES SWIATEK TEST

Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic overcame a tough first-set tiebreak to beat seventh seed Iga Swiatek 7-6(12) 6-3 to progress to the quarter-finals. She will next face Emma Raducanu or Shelby Rogers.

 

1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Olympic champion and 11th seed Belinda Bencic began her fourth-round match against Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany takes on Italian Jannik Sinner later in the first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

(Compiled by Dhruv Munjal and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MEDICAL TREATMENT

Cyril Ramaphosa was informed about prison boss Arthur Fraser’s decision to grant parole to Jacob Zuma

By Ferial Haffajee

OUR BURNING PLANET

The social cost of emissions could choke the global economy, new study finds

Onke Ngcuka
16 seconds ago
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Mistrust and fear are the major drivers of Covid vaccine hesitancy, says market research firm

Estelle Ellis
14 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 56 seconds ago

OP-ED

Why the Bangladeshi taka is now the South African rand’s most important cross-rate (Part Three)
Michael Power 36 mins ago
11 mins

Russia's economy is smaller than Texas, New York or California. They do have better vodka though.

SPOTLIGHT: IN DEPTH

What happens to people in South Africa who have rare diseases?

Laura Owings 46 mins ago
9 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Sweet success: RCL reports 14% rise in revenue after a boom in its sugar and baking businesses during Covid

Mfuneko Toyana
49 mins ago
2 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Monkey Business (Part Three): Cape Peninsula’s dated baboon management plan is a failure, say critics

Elsabé Brits
1 hour ago
8 mins

Our Burning Planet OP-ED

There is an urgent need to protect marine intangible cultural heritage in South Africa, and Africa

Rose Boswell
1 hour ago
6 mins

Our Burning Planet OP-ED

Knysna’s ad for a professional hunter to shoot alpha male baboons a throwback to an unscientific past

Esmé Beamish and Justin O Riain
1 hour ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved