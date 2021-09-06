NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times in GMT):

2010 RADUCANU THROUGH TO FIRST MAJOR QUARTER-FINAL

British teenager Emma Raducanu extended her fairytale run at the U.S. Open with a 6-2 6-1 victory over American Shelby Rogers to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time.

1840 ZVEREV ZIPS PAST SINNER

Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev, seeded fourth, extended his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-4 6-4 7-6(7) victory over Italian 13th seed Jannik Sinner.

1720 BENCIC SURVIVES SWIATEK TEST

Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic overcame a tough first-set tiebreak to beat seventh seed Iga Swiatek 7-6(12) 6-3 to progress to the quarter-finals. She will next face Emma Raducanu or Shelby Rogers.

1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Olympic champion and 11th seed Belinda Bencic began her fourth-round match against Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany takes on Italian Jannik Sinner later in the first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

