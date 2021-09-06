Newsdeck

Slovakia eases COVID rules for events during pope’s visit

By Reuters 6 September 2021
Caption
Pope Francis arrives to lead the prayer to mark the end of the month of worldwide prayers to end the pandemic in the Vatican gardens, 31 May 2021. (Photo: Epa-efe / Filippo Monteforte / Pool)

KOSICE, Slovakia, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Slovakia has widened registration for public events planned during a visit by Pope Francis that begins on Sunday to allow some people not vaccinated against COVID-19 also to attend.

Reuters

Pope Francis is due to arrive in mainly Roman Catholic Slovakia on Sept. 12 for a visit culminating in an open-air Mass at the Sastin pilgrimage site in western Slovakia on Sept. 15.

Some 43% of people in the country of 5.5 million have so far been fully vaccinated or have received their first shot against COVID-19.

The Conference of Slovak Bishops said non-vaccinated people who have tested negative or who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 180 days would also be allowed to register for the papal events.

Around 30,000 people have so far registered for the Mass to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Sorrows at Sastin, a site dedicated to the main patron saint of Slovakia.

Several tens of thousands of people usually attend events during a papal visit. A Mass in the neighbouring Czech Republic attracted 120,000 in 2009 when Pope Benedict visited.

Francis will be the first pope to visit Slovakia since John Paul II in 2003.

(Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Gareth Jones)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

Gallery

ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS

Searching for salvation: Definitive week lies ahead for ANC after ConCourt IEC judgment

By Carien du Plessis

GROUNDUP

Free art therapy, drama and stories help Joburg’s inner-city children find themselves and their way

Masego Mafata
40 mins ago
4 mins

DM168 SPORT

Rugby Championship: Springboks on the verge of ending Aussie drought

Jon Cardinelli
1 hour ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 seconds ago

MEDICAL TREATMENT

Paroled: Jacob Zuma to serve rest of jail sentence in ‘system of community corrections’
Rebecca Pitt 17 hours ago
3 mins

"If all the rich people in the world divided up their money among themselves there wouldn't be enough to go around." ~ Christina Stead

Sponsored Content

Give your kids the gift of indigenous stories on Heritage Day

Wimpy 01 SEP
2 mins

OP-ED

Not so fast, Minister – Nersa to Gwede Mantashe on 2,500MW new nuclear build statement

Chris Yelland
13 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business Unity’s Bonang Mohale: South Africa is now a hard sell to the global investment community

Ray Mahlaka
13 hours ago
4 mins

ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS INTERVIEW

Action SA’s Herman Mashaba: Unapologetic about stance on foreigners and driven to wear Joburg’s mayoral chain again

Bheki C. Simelane
13 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Not so secret agent

Zapiro
18 hours ago

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved