World

Patrick Cantlay edges Jon Rahm to win Tour Championship

By Reuters 6 September 2021
Caption
epa09436261 Patrick Cantlay of the USA hits his tee shot on the first playoff hole during the BMW Championship golf tournament at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, USA, 29 August 2021. The BMW Championship is the second of three playoff tournaments to determine the FedEx Cup champion. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Patrick Cantlay matched Jon Rahm's birdie on the final hole of the Tour Championship to win the PGA Tour's title Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Reuters

 

The birdie gave Cantlay a round of 1-under-par 69 to cap a riveting finishing stretch between the two golfers.

Rahm’s birdie on the hole meant he finished the round with 68, pushing his tournament score to 20 under. Cantlay checked in at 21 under.

Under the format used, Cantlay began the tournament at 10 under, putting him four shots clear of Rahm. He needed every one of those strokes to claim the $15 million top prize.

Cantlay won back-to-back tournaments to complete the PGA Tour season. He’s the FedEx Cup champion for the first time.

Rahm, the U.S. Open champion from Spain and top-ranked golfer in the world, had 16 pars in the last round. He also birdied the fifth hole.

Cantlay, who as the top seed was listed at 10 under when the tournament began Thursday, never trailed, but he sure made it interesting. He was up by two strokes after a birdie on the 16th, but he gave that back with his third bogey of the round on the next hole.

Cantlay notched birdies on both par-5 holes.

Rahm opened the tournament with two rounds of 65 before catching up to Cantlay early in Saturday’s round. Rahm ended up with 68 in the third round, entering Sunday’s play two shots back so the top duo was paired together again.

Kevin Na shot 67 to finish at 16 under for third place. Justin Thomas, the 2017 FedEx Cup champion, was fourth at 15 under after a final-round 70, slipping one spot from the beginning of the round.

Xander Schauffele matched Daniel Berger’s 64 for the best round of the day. That put Schauffele tied for fifth place with Norway’s Viktor Hovland (65) at 14 under.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS

Searching for salvation: Definitive week lies ahead for ANC after ConCourt IEC judgment

By Carien du Plessis

MEDICAL TREATMENT

Paroled: Jacob Zuma to serve rest of jail sentence in ‘system of community corrections’

Rebecca Pitt
11 hours ago
3 mins

OP-ED

Not so fast, Minister – Nersa to Gwede Mantashe on 2,500MW new nuclear build statement

Chris Yelland
6 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 seconds ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business Unity’s Bonang Mohale: South Africa is now a hard sell to the global investment community
Ray Mahlaka 7 hours ago
4 mins

North Korea has a VHS copy of Space Jam ensconced in a museum.

ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS INTERVIEW

Action SA’s Herman Mashaba: Unapologetic about stance on foreigners and driven to wear Joburg’s mayoral chain again

Bheki C. Simelane 6 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Not so secret agent

Zapiro
11 hours ago

OUR BURNING PLANET

UPL chemical fire: Sick of being patronised, Durban residents demand full medical surveillance

Tony Carnie
6 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

Free elections in a time of Covid: South African democracy’s great stress test

Stephen Grootes
7 hours ago
5 mins

SAPS COMMEMORATION

Honoured: South African police officers killed in the line of duty and those felled by Covid-19

Rebecca Pitt and Vincent Cruywagen
6 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved