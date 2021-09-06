Fans above 18 must be able to show that they are either fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 PCR or lateral flow test result within 48 hours of kickoff.
The step comes after the British government indicated that COVID-19 certification checks are likely to be mandatory for those attending large events from Oct. 1.
“Manchester United are obliged to follow this national government guidance to ensure that all supporters can attend matches safely and to try to avoid further capacity restrictions in future,” the club said in a statement. (Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
"For the happy man prayer is only a jumble of words until the day when sorrow comes to explain to him the sublime language by means of which he speaks to God." ~ Alexandre Dumas
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet