Manchester United to introduce COVID-19 certification checks at Old Trafford

By Reuters 6 September 2021
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: General view inside the stadium during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on October 04, 2020 in Manchester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images) Photographer: Pool/Getty Images Europe

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Manchester United on Monday said that fans coming to Old Trafford should be prepared to get their COVID-19 status checked, with the measure set to be introduced at the game against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Fans above 18 must be able to show that they are either fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 PCR or lateral flow test result within 48 hours of kickoff.

The step comes after the British government indicated that COVID-19 certification checks are likely to be mandatory for those attending large events from Oct. 1.

“Manchester United are obliged to follow this national government guidance to ensure that all supporters can attend matches safely and to try to avoid further capacity restrictions in future,” the club said in a statement. (Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

