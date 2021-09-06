World

Economical Zverev rolls into U.S. Open quarters

By Reuters 6 September 2021
Caption
epa09376871 Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Jeremy Chardy of France during the Men's Singles Quarterfinal Tennis match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 29 July 2021.n, 29 July 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev eased past Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-4 7-6(7) and into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Monday as the fourth-seeded German extended his winning run to 15 matches.

Reuters

By Steve Keating

Enjoying a summer to remember, Zverev might have difficulty recalling the last time he lost a match after tapping into a run of form that has carried him to Olympic gold in Tokyo, a Masters 1000 win in Cincinnati and the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

The last time Zverev tasted defeat was in the fourth round at Wimbledon and he has not looked in danger at the U.S. Open, rolling into the quarter-finals with the loss of one set.

It was another economical performance against 13th-seeded Sinner as he broke the Italian once in each set while blasting 17 aces, including two in a tight tiebreak to keep the contest from a fourth set on a humid day inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

For two sets Sinner could not break down the German’s defence, unable to convert any of a handful of break chances.

Sinner got his only break of the match to level the third set at 4-4 but could make no further dent in Zverev’s game, losing the tiebreak and the match. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Ken Ferris)

