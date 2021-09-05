Tokyo 2020(1)

The Paralympic Games in pictures: Friday 03, Saturday 04 & Sunday 05 September

By Maverick Life Editors 5 September 2021

Roman Zhdanov of Team RPC competes in the Men's 50m Backstroke - S4 Heat 2 on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Elizabeth Marks of Team United States competes in the Women’s 100m Backstroke – S6 Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images)
Maksym Krypak of Team Ukraine competes in the Men’s 200m Individual Medley – SM10 Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Maksym Krypak of Team Ukraine (L) and Bas Takken of Team Netherlands compete in the Men’s 200m Individual Medley – SM10 Heat 2 on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Hongguang Jia of Team China interacts with Dino Sinovcic of Team Croatia during the Men’s 100m Backstroke – S6 Finalon day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Elizabeth Marks of Team United States gets ready to compete in the Women’s 100m Backstroke – S6 Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images)
Kadeena Cox of Team Great Britain reacts after competing in the Women’s 400m – T38 Final on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Ambra Sabatini of Team Italy reacts after winning the gold medal after competing in the Women’s 100m – T63 Final on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
(L to R) Kimberly Alkemade of Team Netherlands, Irmgard Bensusan of Team Germany and Sara Andres Barrio of Team Spain compete in the Women’s 100m -T64 Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Ali Smith of Team Great Britain after competing in the Women’s 400m – T38 Final on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Richard Whiltehead (C) of Team Great Britain and Ntando Mahlangu (R) of Team South Africa compete in the Men’s 200m – T61 Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Ntando Mahlangu of Team South Africa reacts after winning the gold medal in the Men’s 200m – T61 Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Ntando Mahlangu of Team South Africa celebrates the gold medal in the Men’s 200m – T61 on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Simone Kruger of Team South Africa competes in the Women’s Discus Throw – F38 Final on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Mohamad Mohamad of Team Syrian Arab Republic competes in the Men’s Shot Put – F57 Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Saska Sokolov of Team Serbia competes in the Women’s Javelin Throw – F46 Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Ishona Charles of Team Grenada competes in the Women’s Javelin Throw – F46 Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Yezi Huang of Team China competes in the Women’s Javelin Throw – F46 Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Holly Robinson of Team New Zealand throws to win the gold medal as she competes in the Women's Javelin – F45 on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for New Zealand Paralympic Committee)
Achoura Boukoufa of Team Algeria competes in the Women’s Javelin Throw – F46 Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Ishona Charles of Team Grenada competes in the Women's Javelin Throw – F46 Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Holly Robinson of Team New Zealand throws to win the gold medal as she competes in the Women’s Javelin – F45 on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for New Zealand Paralympic Committee)
Mauricio Valencia of Team Colombia competes in the Men’s Shot Put – F34 Final on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Nourhein Belhaj Salem of Team Tunisia competes in the Women’s Shot Put – F40 Final on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Thiago Paulino dos Santos of Team Brazil competes in the Men’s Shot Put – F57 Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Harvinder Singh of Team India in action during his Men’s Individual Recurve Semifinal against Kevin Mather of Team United States on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images for International Paralympic Committee)
Zoran Talic of Team Croatia competes in the Men’s Long Jump – T20 Final on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Claudia Santos of team Portugal competes in the Women’s Long Jump –T20 Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Fatma Damla Altin of Team Turkey competes in the Women’s Long Jump – T20 Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Nick Mayhugh of Team United States runs towards Tatyana McFadden in the 4x100m Universal Relay Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Katharina Lang #8 of Team Germany consoles a teammate after being defeated by Team United States during the women’s Wheelchair Basketball bronze medal game on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Ariake Arena on September 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Stephane Houdet of Team France competes against Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid of Team Great Britain in the Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)
Eliana Mason #7 of Team United States competes in the Goalball Women’s Gold Medal match against Team Turkey on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Makuhari Messe on September 3, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
Marybai Huking #9 of Team United States competes in the Goalball Women’s Gold Medal match against Team Turkey on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Makuhari Messe on September 3, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
A general view during the Closing Ceremony on day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for International Paralympic Committee) DM/ ML
