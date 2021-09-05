Evans handed Medvedev the early break with a double fault in the fourth game of the first set and never got a leg up on his opponent, converting one of two break point opportunities in the match, as the Russian fired off 43 winners.
Medvedev, who lost in the final to Rafa Nadal two years ago, closed out the final game of the second set in less than a minute with a pair of aces and a service winner and won all of his first-service points in the third on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Ticketholders looking to maximize their time inside Flushing Meadows’ famed stadiums would do well to steer clear of the world number two, as he has defeated each of his opponents in under two hours so far and has yet to drop a set. (Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Christian Radnedge)
"Nothing takes the taste out of peanut butter quite like unrequited love." ~ Charles M Schulz
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet