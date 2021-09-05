World

African Union condemns military takeover in Guinea

By Reuters 5 September 2021
epa09449661 A handout photo made available by Guinea military shows Alpha Conde, President of the Republic of Guinea (C) detained by army special forces in Conakry, Guinea 05 September 2021. According to several local and international media reports indicate Guinea's President Alpha Conde has been detained by army special forces in Conakry as gunfire was heard on the streets of the centre of Guinea's capital. Guinean Colonel Mamady Doumbouya spoke on a state television broadcast saying President Alpha Conde was in custody and warned people to stay indoors. EPA-EFE/GUINEA MILITARY HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

DAKAR, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The African Union (AU) bloc condemned on Sunday a military takeover in Guinea and demanded the immediate liberation of President Alpha Conde.

Reuters

A statement by AU chairman and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and AU Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat called on the body’s Peace and Security Council to meet urgently to examine the situation and take appropriate measures.

Special forces soldiers apparently ousted the long-serving Conde on Sunday, saying they had dissolved Guinea’s government and constitution and closed its land and air borders.

