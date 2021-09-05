STREET TALK

Addiction: The road to recovery – Part 2 (Video)

By Street Talk 5 September 2021

David Collins, founder of the Ubuntu Addiction Community Trust. Photo: SUPPLIED

You’ve kicked your addiction, you’re clean, now what? Is there a happy ending on the road ahead? Here, this group outlines the challenges of dealing with the core issues and repercussions on the road to long-term recovery.

Street Talk

 

This film was produced by Street Talk

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

