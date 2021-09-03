PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 35 of 2021

By Maverick Life Editors 3 September 2021

A statue of the Virgin Mary sits in a flooded yard from Hurricane Ida in Barataria, Louisiana, USA, 31 August 2021. Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm bring damaging winds and rain to southern Louisiana, knocking out power to the whole area and flooding neighborhoods. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

A handout image taken aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows Hurricane Ida churning in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its landfall in Louisiana, USA, 29 August 2021 (issued 30 August 2021). EPA-EFE/EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY 
People navigate heavy rains and flooded walkways at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center as the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the area in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 01 September 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Cars stuck on a street flooded by heavy rain as remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the area in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 01 September 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A man navigates a street flooded by heavy rain as remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the area in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 01 September 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A search and rescue team from Texas works outside a home destroyed by Hurricane Ida September 1, 2021 in Golden Meadow, Louisiana. Ida made landfall on August 29 as a Category 4 storm southwest of New Orleans, causing widespread power outages, flooding and massive damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Bricks from a neighboring collapsed building pushed a vehicle into the wall of a local restaurant in the Central Business District due to winds from Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 30 August 2021. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON
View of a downed tree in Corona, Queens, New York City, New York, USA, 02 September 2021 after the remnants of Hurricane Ida produced heavy rain and caused widespread flooding. EPA-EFE/ANGEL COLMENARES
A man helps a stranded motorist in floodwaters on Beach Blvd. on August 30, 2021 in Biloxi, Mississippi.  (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Ann Colette Boudreaux comforts her grandson Abel ahead of Hurricane Ida on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
A shrimper works to salvage a shrimp boat that was partially submerged by Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Firefighters inspect cars in the sea after they were dragged by floods in Les Cases d’Alcanar in Tarragona, Catalonia, Spain, 02 September 2021. Up to 77 liters per square meter of rain in half an hour was registered the previous day, causing floods in the areas of Montsia and Baix Ebre. No casualties have been reported. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia
Neighbors help in the cleaning of streets covered in mud and debris in Cobisa, Toledo, Spain, 03 September 2021, after it was flooded during heavy rains two days ago. A cold drop affected many regions in Spain causing floods and damages in towns, crops and houses. EPA-EFE/ISMAEL HERRERO
People make their way through a flooded road after heavy rains in Karachi, Pakistan, 03 September 2021. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) revealed that Karachi is surrounded by rain clouds, adding that a cloud mass that has developed over the ocean is moving towards the city. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
A flooded Masiphumele Informal Settlement on August 27, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Ice floats around boats in the port on September 02, 2021 in Ilulissat, Greenland. Greenland in 2021 is experiencing one of its biggest ice-melt years in recorded history. Scientists studying the Greenland Ice Sheet observed rainfall on the highest point in Greenland for the first time ever this August.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A worker cleans a sargassum-covered beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, 03 August 2021 (issued 03 September 2021). An unprecedented amount of sargassum has invaded this summer part of the paradisiacal beaches of white sand and crystal clear water of the Dominican Republic, in the process of recovery of tourism, the main source of foreign currency in the country. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA 
The Caldor Fire burns in the hills above homes on August 30, 2021 near South Lake Tahoe, California.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Firefighters work to put out the flames of a vast fire that has developed in an apartment block in the center of Turin, northern Italy, 03 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
A Visitor looks on an artwork ‘ Botanical Insurgencies: Phaseolus Lunatus’ by Ximena Garrido-Lecca during the media opening of the 34th Sao Paulo Art Biennial, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 02 September 2021. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA
Wildflowers bloom along the R45 on August 31, 2021 in Langebaan, South Africa. The region experiences spring from August all through to September. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
The recently completed R130 million Ashton Arch Bridge on August 30, 2021 in Ashton, South Africa. The new arch bridge weighs a whopping 8,000 tons and is 113 metres in length, reaching an altitude of 22 metres and it has became South Africas first concrete tied arch bridge, six years in the making after construction kicked off in July 2015. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
A young lady carries two parrots from ‘The Durban city bird man’, Tom van Niekerk (not pictured) on the beach front, Durban, South Africa, 03 September 2021. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
King Khoisan SA at the march to the Union Buildings during the Anti-Vaccine Lockdown Movement of South Africa protest on August 30, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Laird Forbes)
Children arrive for the first day of school after the summer holidays at the primary school in Bordeaux, France, 02 September 2021. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
Gallery employees pose for photographers next to a painting entitled ‘Love is in the Bin’ by anonymous British street artist Banksy at Sotheby’s auction house in London, Britain 03 September 2021. The painting was famously shredded by the artist at a Sotheby’s auction in 2018 and it is expected to fetch GBP 4-6 million when it goes on sale on 14 October 2021. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Little Amal, a giant puppet depicting a young refugee girl, and Athenians perform ‘Ariadne’s Thread’ from Ancient Greek mythology while walking in the city on September 2, 2021 in Athens, Greece. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
A view of the skull of a triceratops exposed ahead of its auction sale at Drouot auction house in October on August 31, 2021 in Paris, France. “Big John”, the largest known triceratops, over 66 million years old and with an 8-meter long skeleton, is on display in Paris until 20 October, before an auction the following day at Hotel Drouot. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
People watch the countdown to the ABBA Voyage event at Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden, 02 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Fredrik Persson SWEDEN OUT

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty Images for her help in creating this gallery of images. DM/ ML

