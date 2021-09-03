Business Maverick

More Than 1 Billion Asians Will Join Global Middle Class by 2030

By Bloomberg 3 September 2021
Caption
Motorcyclists wait at a checkpoint in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Southeast Asias largest economy has been topping the worlds tally of daily Covid-19 deaths as the delta variant spreads through the country and overwhelms its hospitals. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

More than 1 billion Asians are set to join the global middle class by 2030, according to a new study that predicts the pandemic will prove just a temporary pause in the world economy’s great demographic shift. 

Bloomberg

The middle class — households where per-capita spending is between $11 and $110 a day — amounts to some 3.75 billion people this year, according to the World Data Lab. That cohort is projected to keep growing through 2030 with India and China, the most populous countries, adding about three-quarters of a billion members between them.
Beyond India and China

The other biggest contributors are also in Asia. They include countries like Indonesia — projected to have the world’s fourth-biggest middle class by 2030, overtaking Russia and Japan — and Bangladesh, a densely populated country the size of Iowa, which is set to rise up the rankings faster than any other nation. It’s forecast to jump from 28th to 11th place, adding more than 50 million middle-class consumers.

Asian countries already make up more than half of the world’s middle class, but they account for only 41% of that group’s consumer spending, according to the study. The share is set to exceed 50% by 2032.

China, India and the U.S. are projected to retain the top three rankings as the countries with the largest middle-class populations, according to World Data Lab. Slow or negative population growth in some advanced economies will lead to a shrinking middle class in countries like Japan, Germany, Italy and Poland.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Jabbing at the profits: Aspen bets big on vaccine production

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Implats posts record results, former problem child Marula shines

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

4 Africa Exchange to revive the Cape Town Stock Exchange

Ray Mahlaka
16 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Lockdown restrictions likely to slow South Africa’s Q2 GDP growth
Mfuneko Toyana 8 hours ago
3 mins

The Pentagon has twice as many bathrooms than necessary due to segregation being in force when it was constructed.

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

US stock market hits its 50th all-time high, shining brightly on global financial markets

Sharon Wood 13 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Flying solo: SAA will have to stand on its own after Treasury ushers in a new era of no bailouts to SOEs

Ray Mahlaka
01 SEP
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

We can make Cape Town the easiest place to do business in Africa by cutting red tape and ending load shedding

Geordin Hill-Lewis
7 hours ago
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Rewind to look ahead – lessons learnt over 20 years of investing

Ninety One
16 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Minister Lindiwe Zulu withdraws social security green paper after public backlash

Mfuneko Toyana
01 SEP
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Dear Mr President, please call us: Business is ready and waiting to be part of getting SA out of this mess

Bonang Mohale
01 SEP
10 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved