I have a picture for you! 29 August – 4 September 2021

By Daily Maverick 3 September 2021
Caption
Snow in Mont Rochelle.

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Daily Maverick

Newsflash: Road To Local Elections

SA off to the local polls end of October, Concourt orders

By Carien du Plessis

Age of the Assassin

Minister’s announcement of further arrests in Babita Deokaran murder ‘premature’

Vincent Cruywagen
2 hours ago
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Women tourists accuse a Hermanus surf school and guesthouse owner of rape and sexual harassment

Biénne Huisman
21 hours ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 hours ago

US PULLOUT

Pretoria accused of ‘signing death certificates’ by rejecting Afghan refugees
Peter Fabricius 8 hours ago
3 mins

"The end may justify the means as long as there is something that justifies the end." ~ Leon Trotsky

RUGBY SEVENS

Covid kicks 2021 edition of the Cape Town Sevens into touch

Craig Ray 5 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Life

The shredded Banksy is back, with a much higher price

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
2 mins

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching: the corrupted legacy of the most famous TV artist

Tevya Turok Shapiro
3 hours ago
6 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Criminal case laid against India’s ‘environmental hero company’ after massive Durban air, water and soil pollution

Tony Carnie
20 hours ago
4 mins

PARLIAMENT

Toking issue: Lobbyists pick holes in cannabis possession bill

Sandisiwe Shoba
5 hours ago
4 mins

