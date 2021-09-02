Tokyo 2020(1)

The Paralympic Games in pictures: Wednesday 01 & Thursday 02 September

By Maverick Life Editors 2 September 2021

Sarah Aljumaah of Team Saudi Arabia competes in the Women's Shot Put - F36 Final on day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Maverick Life Editors

Fatma Gul Guler #1 of Team Turkey competes against Team Japan during the Goalball Semifinal game on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Makuhari Messe on August 29, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
Osamu Nagashima of Team Japan competes against David Toupe of Team France during Badminton Men’s Singles WH1 Group Play Stage – Group C on day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on September 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)
Taiyo Imai of Team Japan competes against Jen Yu Fang of Chineses Taibei during Badminton Men’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage – Group B on day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on September 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Bo Kramer of Team Netherlands blocks a shot from Laura Fuerst of Team Germany during the women’s wheelchair basketball semi-final match between Team Netherlands and Team Germany on day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on September 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Alessandro da Silva of Team Brazil competes in the Men’s Discus Throw – F11 on day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Fleur Schouten of Team Netherlands competes in the Women’s Long Jump T63 on day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Dimitri Pavade of Team France competes in the Men’s Long Jump – T64 Final on day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Trenten Merrill of Team United States competes in the Men’s Long Jump T64 Final on day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at The Olympic Stadium on September 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Mpumelelo Mhlongo of the Republic of South Africa competes in the Men’s Long Jump T64 on day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at The Olympic Stadium on September 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Kaede Maegawa of Team Japan competes in the Women’s Long Jump – T63 Final on day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Mpumelelo Mhlongo of Team South Africa competes in the Men’s Long Jump – T64 Final on day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Desiree Vila Bargiela of Team Spain reacts after an attempt in the Women’s Long Jump – T63 Final on day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Adiaratou Iglesias Forneiro of Team Spain competes in the Women’s 400m – T13 heats on day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Mandy Francois-Elie of Team France competes in the Women’s 100m – T37 Round 1 – Heat 1 on day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Pongsakorn Paeyo (R) of Team Thailand celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s 800m – T53 Final on day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. His timing of 1:36.07 is a new Paralympic record. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Marcel Hug of Team Switzerland celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s 800m – T54 Final on day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Pongsakorn Paeyo of Team Thailand reacts after winning the gold medal in the Men’s 100m – T53 Final on day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Daniel Michel of Team Australia competes against Scott McCowan of Team Great Britain in the Boccia Mixed Individual – BC3 Bronze Medal match on day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Ariake Gymnastic Centre on September 1, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
Adam Peska (L) of Team Czech Republic and assistant Ivana Peskova compete in the Boccia Mixed Individual – BC3 Gold Medal match on day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Ariake Gymnastic Centre on September 1, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
Hidetaka Sugimura of Team Japan competes against Watcharaphon Vongsa of Team Thailand in the Boccia Mixed Individual – BC2 Gold Medal match on day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Ariake Gymnastic Centre on September 1, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
Norika Hagiwara #6 of Team Japan prior to the Goalball Semifinal game against Team Turkey on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Makuhari Messe on August 29, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images) DM/ ML
