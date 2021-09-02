World

Ronaldo gets Man United number seven jersey again

By Reuters 2 September 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Morocco in Moscow, Russia, 20 June 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United's famous number seven jersey once again following his return to Old Trafford, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Reuters

 

 

The 36-year-old Portuguese forward spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them this week from Juventus on a two-year deal.

Ronaldo donned the number seven shirt during his first stint at the club, following in the footsteps of great United players including George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham.

United striker Edinson Cavani, who wore number seven last season and in the 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, will switch to 21 – the number he wears on international duty for Uruguay.

“I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again, so I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture,” Ronaldo said on United’s Twitter feed.

Ronaldo could make his second debut for the club when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sept. 11 following the international break. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

