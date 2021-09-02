Newsdeck

New Zealand says fall in COVID-19 cases shows Delta lockdown working

By Reuters 2 September 2021
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 26: Seagulls take over Queen Street in Auckland''s CBD after lock down has come into force with only essential workers and people exercising are allowed out on March 26, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. New Zealand has gone into lockdown as the government imposes tough restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 across the country. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday declared a State of National Emergency which came into effect at midnight along with lockdown measures. An Epidemic Notice has also been issued to help ensure the continuity of essential Government business. Under the COVID-19 Alert Level Four measures, all non-essential businesses are closed, including bars, restaurants, cinemas and playgrounds. Schools are closed and all indoor and outdoor events are banned. Essential services will remain open, including supermarkets and pharmacies. Lockdown measures are expected to remain in place for around four weeks, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warning there will be zero tolerance for people ignoring the restrictions, with police able to enforce them if required. New Zealand currently has 205 confirmed cases of COVID-19. (Photo by Bradley White/Getty Images)

WELLINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported a drop in new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, which authorities said was a sign that a nationwide lockdown was helping to limit spread of the infectious Delta variant.

Barring a few cases in February, New Zealand had been largely free of coronavirus until the Delta outbreak prompted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to order the snap lockdown last month.

Authorities reported 49 new infections in the outbreak epicentre of Auckland, a fall from 75 on Wednesday, taking the tally to 736.

“The latest lower number is encouraging and does show that our alert level 4 lockdown is working, even against Delta,” the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a news conference.

Of the 42 people in hospital infected with Delta, six were in intensive care units (ICU) and three on ventilation, he added.

About 2 million people in the largest city of Auckland and the neighbouring Northland region remain in strict level 4 lockdown, but authorities have eased curbs elsewhere.

“Our case numbers are moving around … that’s not unusual,” Ardern told the news conference. “The important thing is we are seeing some positive trends.”

Northland will drop to alert level 3 from midnight, Ardern said, bringing it in line with the rest of the country.

Ardern’s lockdowns and international border closure since March 2020 have been credited with reining in COVID-19, largely freeing up day-to-day activities from curbs.

But the government faces questions over a delayed vaccine rollout, as well as rising costs in a country heavily reliant on an immigrant workforce.

Just over a quarter of the population of 5.1 million has been fully vaccinated, the slowest pace among the wealthy nations of the OECD grouping.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Clarence Fernandez)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

