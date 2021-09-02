Moyikwa Zwelethu Sisulu. (Photo: Supplied)

Today, Friday, 3 September, the Sisulu family will pay its last respects to Moyikwa Zwelethu Sisulu, who died from Covid-19 related illnesses on 28 August.

Moyikwa Sisulu and his partner Aisha both contracted Covid-19 after welcoming their newborn son in July. While Aisha recovered, Moyikwa remained in ICU for many weeks before his death. He was 41.

He was a businessman, philanthropist and political activist.

Born on 27 January 1980 at Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, Moyikwa Sisulu was the first-born child of Zodwa, a radiographer at Baragwanath, and Zwelakhe Sisulu, then a political activist and editor of the New Nation newspaper. Moyikwa was a grandson of Walter and Albertina Sisulu.

He grew up in the Sisulu family home in Orlando West, and later Dube and Diepkloof.

He entered primary school at Holy Cross (Lourdes) Primary School in Diepkloof, later attending Sacred Heart School in Johannesburg before completing his high school education at St Albans College in Pretoria.

He started his career at Urban Brew Studios in 2000, going on to produce many popular sports and entertainment televisions shows. In 2009 he started his own production company, Fuel Media. He was most proud of their Rize Mzansi TV show in which aspiring entrepreneurs could win R1-million for their businesses. It was his way of passing on some of his entrepreneurial lessons.

He began his own entrepreneurial journey at the age of 20, opening a vast array of business ventures in sports, marketing, music, telecoms, information technology, property and mining over the next two decades. He was extremely resilient, applying lessons from still-born projects to the next project. Well-travelled and well networked, he developed lasting friendships with ease.

He was a member of the South African Music Awards steering committee in 2005 and helped launch Soweto TV in 2007. He was a trustee of the “The Giant Flag” project, a crowd-funded green community development initiative. Named “one of 10 ideas to change the world” by CNN in 2015, the initiative is a giant South African flag, viewable from space, made up of millions of coloured desert plants and solar panels.

Following the death of his father, Zwelakhe Sisulu, Moyikwa took over his interests. Over the next decade, he applied his entrepreneurial training, helping to develop Kudumane Manganese Resources into one of the top five manganese producers in southern Africa.

An ardent activist, he contributed tirelessly to the ANC. In 2017 he spearheaded his aunt Lindiwe Sisulu’s campaign to restore principled values in the ANC. He also fundraised for the winning campaign of former Haitian president Jovenel Moïse.

A devoted father, Moyikwa Sisulu leaves behind three children and a devastated life partner. His family and community of friends are shaken by this loss. He will be sorely missed.

The Sisulu family thanks all the well-wishers for their messages of support and condolences. We appreciate all those who gave us strength and succour at the drive-through memorial on 31 August, and those who have sent messages to [email protected] This email address will remain open for more messages until 28 September.

Lala ngoxolo Mzondi! DM

The private service will be held from 9am-11am and will be streamed live. Login details are available at www.Sisulu.co.za.